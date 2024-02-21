The kids are... alright?

With all the noise around the departure of Michael Beale, and the news that Mike Dodds will take charge of the squad for the rest of the season, there are other factors that may impact on how the team performs for the remaining games.

If ‘The model’ is to sign and develop young players, are Sunderland yet getting it right in how much is expected of those youngsters?

As Sunderland tried to fight their way out of League One and the 2020 season opened, a bright young prospect from Manchester City arrived to bolster the defensive options. 17 year old Callum Doyle quickly established himself. With a strong, powerful physique that defied his tender years, he soon demonstrated that he was capable of handling the rough and tumble of the third tier, if required.

However, circumstances conspired to place a burden on him that was simply beyond what should have been expected from a player of his age. Jordan Willis was unable to recover from the injury he initially suffered in February 2021. Signings such as Arbenit Xhemaji failed to stake a claim to be chosen ahead of him, and Doyle found himself a fixture on Lee Johnson’s teamsheet.

It was clear that his parent club were hoping that he would get some experience of first team football. Whether they were expecting that first team experience would amount to 36 appearances is highly debatable, and Doyle was eventually benched in favour of Danny Batth and Bailey Wright, as Alex Neil guided Sunderland through the playoffs, and back to the Championship.

Looking back, there is little doubt that Doyle was criminally overplayed by Lee Johnson. At his age, he was capable of playing at that level - he simply wasn’t capable of playing at that level for as many games as he was selected for. And he wasn’t the only one.

Dan Neil made 39 appearances in the same season. Like Doyle, he had started the season young and raw, and he had the added burden of being ‘homegrown talent’. For a section of our fanbase, that carries a stigma like no other - in recent times, the likes of George Honeyman, Neil, Embleton and Patterson have had their local connections thrown back at them, as if their place in the team relied on them being from Sunderland.

Just like Doyle, by the end of the season, the 20 year old was running on fumes, and both watched the playoff final from the bench. Doyle was introduced in the 81st minute, Neil remained on the bench.

Fast forward to this season and the most obvious candidate for ‘Burned Out Young Player of the Season’ is Jobe. He is a remarkable young talent, despite being burdened with the expectation that accompanies having a talented, famous older brother. When he signed, I didn’t expect him to be a starter every week. But his ability led both Mowbray and Beale to require that from him, Plymouth being the very obvious exception.

Sitting in the stands, it appears clear that he needs to be managed more thoughtfully - no young player is going to ask to be rested, it is the coaching staff who should recognise what is in the player’s best interests. And, if it is in the player’s best interests, that is also ultimately in the club’s best interests.

But Jobe is far from the only one - we have a squad packed with kids. And that is what some of these lads are - anyone with any experience of dealing with 18/19/20/21 year olds will understand the huge variations in ability and maturity that become apparent.

Even an ‘older head’, as many will see Dan Ballard, is still very young. For me, there has been a clear and noticeable drop off in his performances in recent weeks. The two match ban that he now faces may be the best thing that could have happened to him, and for the team. In recent performances, he has looked leggy, and some way from the dominant defender we have grown to love and admire.

Jenson Seelt has shown enough to justify resting Ballard in some games - but the young former Arsenal man has been expected to perform week after week, in one of the most demanding leagues in football.

Even Jack Clarke deserves a break. Incredibly fit and resilient as he is, he has played a huge amount of minutes this season. I sat in the stands at Huddersfield and watched a player produce a performance that was a shadow of what he is capable of. How much of that was due to fatigue, and how much was due to the management of Michael Beale remains to be seen. But, like so many of his teammates, Clarke has carried far more responsibility for results than should be expected of such a young player.

The immediate glimmer of hope is that Interim Head Coach (or whatever his title is) Mike Dodds is intimately acquainted with the young charges he has been entrusted with. If anyone should know when to play, or when to withdraw a young player, he should.

But the longer term plan should be to identify a Coach who can see beyond the next result, and manage a very young squad in a way that delivers the best long term results for the club. Young talent needs to be carefully nurtured. Some players, as Trai Hume appears to have done, will step forward and never look back. Others need more careful and considerate management, to help them achieve their full potential.

Some young players are blessed with a confidence, or ‘arrogance’ that allows them to own the pitch. Many more are capable of that, if they have the right environment around them. If Sunderland is to become a club where young, talented prospects are allowed to flourish, the next Head Coach needs to be someone who is strong enough to be capable of providing that environment.

In a results-based business, that is a considerable ask - but, within ‘the model’, it is a very necessary one. Finding the right Coach to fulfill that requirement, now or in the summer, will not be easy.