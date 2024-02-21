On This Day (21st Feb 1934): Spurs Routed by Rampant Sunderland

Season 1933/34 was a perplexing campaign in a number of respects. Manager Johnny Cochrane was assembling an exciting young squad and expecting to put some pressure on the top teams in the division—Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton, West Brom, and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lads beat all but WBA (2-2) at Roker Park but were beaten by all of the top five away from home (albeit the Everton defeat was a 6-5 loss and a contender for game of the season). These away defeats were representative of our season generally where we lost thirteen and drew six out of twenty-one played away and won fourteen, drawing six at Roker Park.

Raich Carter had broken into the team the previous season as an eighteen-year-old and was proving to be a fantastic addition to what was already an exciting forward five! It was no surprise that Sunderland finished the division’s top scorers with eighty-one goals.

When Spurs arrived at Roker, our front five of Bert Davis, Raich Carter, Bobby Gurney, Patsy Gallacher, and Jimmy Connor were almost a shoo-in, barring injury/illness/suspension.

Spurs had been beaten by Aston Villa in the FA Cup at White Hart Lane the previous Saturday and were looking to bounce back in this midweek fixture.

Sunderland had been knocked out of the cup at the end of January and filled the gap with a game against the amateurs Corinthians, who had been a major force in pre-professional days. The two-nil victory had been an entertaining run-out for the team and crowd, who had witnessed some throw-back football, more in keeping with Corinthians’ heyday in a game played in very good spirit.

It was a cold, miserable night weather-wise, and a crowd of just over 16,000 was inside Roker Park as the game kicked off.

Sunderland was straight on the attack and remained so for most of the half. In fact, it was fully twenty-five minutes before Sunderland goalkeeper Middleton had cause to touch the ball!

The Sunderland front five were weaving some very effective patterns around and through the Spurs defense. On seven minutes, some clever wing play from Jim Connor saw Bobby Gurney steal in to score his fifteenth goal of the season and put the Lads one up. This could have triggered an avalanche but for a fine display from Spurs goalkeeper Nicholls, who had an absolute stormer in the first half, which remarkably finished with no further scoring.

The second half was a different matter as the Sunderland front five ran amok! In the space of four…. yes 4 minutes just after the second half had kicked off, Sunderland scored three goals! First of all, Connor followed up his assist, quickly followed by two goals from Carter. He had been magnificent (remembering he was still only eighteen years old) as he conducted the orchestra that was Sunderland’s front five on this magical evening. It was a devastating burst of forward play with all five of the forward unit involved, and Spurs just never recovered.

Carter completed his hat-trick and ten league goals for the season midway through the half, and Bobby Gurney got his second on eighty-eight minutes after some great work from Patsy Galacher.

As Spurs left the field, they must have wondered what had hit them. The Sunderland goalie and defense hardly had their kit dirtied as their front five colleagues set about Spurs as if their lives depended on it!

This result was just one of a number in this season that gave an indicator of what was to come. Cochranes’ team ran Arsenal close for the title the following season as youngster Len Duns eventually won his battle with Bert Davis for the right-wing berth. Just toward the end of the season (1935/36) with Sunderland flying in the race for the title, there was another significant change as another youngster eighteen-year-old Johnny Mapson is bought to the club following the sudden tragic death of young Sunderland stopper Jimmy Thorpe. This proved pivotal to the defense, and a legend was born. Eddie Burbanks took over from a badly injured Jim Connor in the front five, and Sunderland went on to win the title and the following year lifted the FA Cup.

On this day, however, in 1934, Sunderland served notice with an exhilarating display of attacking football that saw three goals in four minutes and a hat-trick from Raich Carter.