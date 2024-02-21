Share All sharing options for: Mike Dodds could be a stabilising influence for Sunderland’s remaining games

Michael Beale’s abrupt departure from Sunderland AFC has secured his status as the shortest reigning permanent manager or head coach in the club’s history.

Paolo di Canio previously held that title after his turbulent thirteen-game reign in 2013, but Beale has now taken his place.

Everything surrounding Beale’s time at Sunderland has been tough to swallow, and before he’d even been given the job, the pitchforks were out for him on social media.

Negative comments that bordered on pathetic filled each club post, to the point where even picking up three points was deemed ‘not good enough’ or ‘papering over the cracks’.

Sunderland parting ways with Beale seems like the best outcome for all parties, which is a crazy thing to say considering the man had been in the job for less than two months.

He’s also had a lot going on in his private life, and starting a new job under intense scrutiny and when dealing with such tough personal circumstances can’t have been easy in the slightest.

It feels as though the next appointment (who’ll be our fourth permanent head coach in just over two years) needs to be spot on.

Beale will be a significant blot on the recent recruitment strategy, and giving Mike Dodds the role until the summer means that more time can be taken to get the right man on board for next season.

Getting things right in the summer is going to be a challenging task, and an important one.

After a shocking few weeks for the club's hierarchy in terms of decision making and performances on the pitch, a period of calm with Dodds in an interim role will buy the club time to ensure they don’t repeat the mistakes of this season.

It feels inevitable that we’ll see big names and popular players leave in the summer, and the one that seems most likely is Jack Clarke, with the money from his sale set to be the most we’ve received for a player in many years.

The idea of ‘the model’ is to develop our players into top footballers, sell them, thereby making a significant profit, and then invest the money back in the squad.

We’ve seen a glimpse of this after the sale of Ross Stewart, but the next step will be when we ideally receive at least double that amount for Clarke.

Using this money to develop a squad that’s made a good start as a group needs to be next on the agenda for Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and getting the next appointment right will be the best way to right some of the wrongs from this campaign.

The past two months have seen the club go through some of its toughest times since the League One days.

Sacking a popular coach, replacing him with an unpopular candidate, and seeing results and performances fail to improve have forced the club's hand somewhat.

That’s now behind us, and we now have thirteen games under the caretaker guidance of Dodds to try and finish strongly ahead of what could be a revolutionary summer.