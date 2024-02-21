Talking Tactics: 63 Days of BealeBall

A lot can happen in 63 days.

Rewind back to December 2023, Sunderland were struggling to pick up wins under Tony Mowbray; tactics had become stale, and Sunderland were mustering up 20+ shots on goal per game yet seemingly couldn’t buy a goal with all their attacking talent.

Mowbray had developed a free-flowing attacking system during his first second at the helm, which had Sunderland comfortably sitting in the top 3 for xG, but most importantly, they were unable to convert this xG into measurable goals and ultimately cost Mowbray his job, among other things.

In steps Michael Beale, known for his stellar coaching ability. It looked like the logical next step in refining some of these young players into real threats in the opposition penalty area. Small tweaks were promised to hone in on missed opportunities, and tactical refinement was in order to fire Sunderland back into playoff contention. So, what did Beale try to do?

Team Shape

It’s widely documented that Kristjaan Speakman has operated at Sunderland with the intention of building a side that deploys in a 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 formation with the desire to supply a coach with players who fit this mould.

Mowbray was more comfortable setting up with two holding players in a 4-2-3-1, whereas Beale opted for a more traditional 4-3-3 with the aim of utilising Sunderland’s attacking firepower in home games.

Following a rocky start against Coventry & Rotherham, Beale decided to switch things after having a few days to work on shape with players. He dropped Jobe slightly deeper and switched Neil & Ekwah to create a single-pivot with Jobe & Ekwah operating just in front of Neil.

It’s well known from his time at Rangers that Beale liked to play narrow, using diagonal runs from his midfielders into the centre to create an overload and leaving space out wide for fullbacks to overlap when required to force play through the centre third.

In doing so, we saw some real positives as Ekwah & Jobe both found themselves flourishing and in amongst the goals, Pierre Ekwah in particular managed to notch himself 2/2 in Sunderland’s home fixtures after Christmas.

Not only did Beale look to attack in a narrow shape, but he also chose to defend in one too, by asking his wingers to screen off inside passes they tucked in whilst out of possession and forced teams to attack down the wings. This worked to varying levels of success with some games such as Plymouth where both fullbacks were pinned into their own half and carded, and then others where it didn’t, Huddersfield were given freedom to run and ultimately bought the free kick that led to the only goal of the game from out wide.

Slower Tempo

It’s clear from Beale’s first game that he wanted his side to play with more control & slowed the tempo of Sunderland’s attacks right down.

Where things came to a head was probably against Hull at the Stadium of Light where Sunderland looked a fraction of their former selves. Players were slow, lethargic and uninspiring against a Hull City side who clearly hadn’t come to do more than defend for 90 minutes and hope for a point at best, let alone all three.

The lowlight of this game being Jack Clarke receiving a season low of 6 progressive passives in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Beale V1.0 v Beale V2.0

Comparing Beale’s previous stint in the Championship using the data above, it’s perhaps strange to see the stark contrast in approaches between Sunderland’s 23/24 style of high-octane possession-based football and Beale’s more pragmatic style of play.

In some ways, a blend of the two approaches could’ve provided Sunderland with the much-needed defensive solidity paired with a more direct approach to scrapping out against dogged teams in the bottom half. The graphic above showcases the same Data but from a Sunderland point of view, pay close attention to Beale’s tenure as the Red highlights where a team has overran Sunderland in xG, a stark decline under Beale.

In fact, though, what we saw under Beale was very much a mirror of what was reflected during his time at QPR, with much lower xG statistics, less aggressive pressing, and less desire to control possession. Sunderland had seemingly managed to lose much of the creative spark that had fans falling back in love with the Lads on a matchday.

We’ve had the bad & the ugly, but where’s the good?

In defence of Michael Beale, not everything he did was a regression in the coaching department. He was able to drastically increase Jack Clarke’s overall output since his arrival, with the winger notching 5G 3A since Beale walked through the door in December. Beale’s change of shape gave Clarke more freedom, and the advancement of midfielders prevented him from being doubled up on at every opportunity. Furthermore, with Beale’s decision to use advancing midfielders, Clarke was able to provide numerous assists with passing options available to him when he entered the opposition penalty area.

Sunderland’s biggest problem this season has undoubtedly been their inability to get strikers scoring. Since Beale’s introduction, however, Sunderland has mustered 3 goals from their forwards, and in particular, Rusyn has clearly developed trust amongst his teammates to lead the line for Sunderland. Both Rusyn & Burstow managed 20+ touches in their last two outings for Sunderland which is nearly double what Burstow had been averaging under Mowbray.

Beale’s training ground work began to materialise again Plymouth following an extended time with the players on the pitch. One move, in particular, stood out to me during this game and it led to quite a few opportunities in quick transition.

Similarly, to De Zerbi at Brighton, Patterson would distribute the ball to O’Nien, O’Nien would then pass past Ballard & into Hjelde. Hjelde then proceeds to initiate the press by moving towards his corner flag only to drill the ball inside between the oncoming attackers and straight to Ekwah to take on the half-turn and quickly advance in transition.

Beale used this move numerous times and Plymouth took the bait, evidence that Beale was clearly working on attacking patterns of play to break a press.

BealeBall in Conclusion

Overall, it must be said that the Michael Beale experiment with Sunderland was ultimately not meant to be. Despite what was clearly a plan of merging two footballing identities together on the pitch, it was too drastic of a change in too little time to preserve results along the way. Beale had his work cut out from the start, and with a myriad of off the field things coming to light might well have been a case of the right man wrong time issue for Sunderland.

There’s clearly a good coach in Mick Beale; it’s well documented and testified by many senior pros, and we began to see glimpses of that with his work on passing sequences. However, it simply wasn’t meant to be for Beale, and Mike Dodds must once again galvanise this squad as they prepare to face the final run-in of the 23/24 campaign.