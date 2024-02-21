A defence of Jobe Bellingham, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah

For me, there were two abiding images that really summed up Jobe Bellingham’s early weeks and months on Wearside following his long-expected switch from Birmingham City last summer.

The first was the sight of him soaking up the acclaim after his two-goal salvo in a winning effort against Rotherham, and the second was his beaming smile from the substitutes’ bench as Chris Rigg made it 5-0 during our euphoric stroll in the summer sunshine against Southampton at the end of August.

In the same game, Pierre Ekwah did himself the power of good with two goals and an all-action performance, and that’s to say nothing of Abdoullah Ba’s display against the Saints, which was both surprising, slightly unpredictable, and enjoyable in equal measure.

Since those heady days, however, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the trio.

Yes, there have been goals, encouraging performances and flashes of promise, but there’s also been struggle and frustration as our 2023/2024 campaign has involved changes in the dugout, plenty of bumps in the road, and fluctuations in their personal form.

Perfectly normal, you might say, for three players taking their first real strides in senior men’s football, but amplified substantially in red and white circles whenever things haven’t gone to plan, and some of the tropes have been depressingly predictable and often completely unfair.

Have the people who’ve often dished out such vicious criticism from behind their anonymous Twitter handles and identity-concealing profile pictures ever considered that Ba, Ekwah and Jobe are human beings as well as footballers?

In recent years, Sunderland AFC has been reshaped from a destination at which careers often stall to one where they can be launched, and that’s something worthy of praise instead of criticism.

As I’ve often written, the modern-day footballer’s skin is often less thick than those of twenty or thirty years ago, and that’s particularly pertinent when it comes to young players.

There have been times this season when Ba, Jobe and Ekwah looked every inch the exciting talents that the club had earmarked them as, and on other occasions, they’ve struggled to influence games.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they’re ‘lost causes’ or that we should be looking to cash in decent offers were forthcoming, as has sometimes been ludicrously suggested on social media.

It’s perfectly valid to highlight areas of weakness and therefore potential improvement in these lads’ games and our coaches are clearly doing that, albeit hopefully with far greater nuance and insight than you often see elsewhere.

Could Ekwah use that impressive physical presence to better effect and demonstrate a greater sense of urgency at key moments during games? Of course. Could Jobe and Ba’s decision making be a little sharper at times? Yes, but this is the tradeoff we willingly signed up for.

Purchasing footballers in the developmental stages of their careers must be accompanied by patience and a degree of understanding.

The emergence of so many scarily talented youngsters in recent years has often warped perceptions regarding the speed of player development, but it’s a universal and often unpalatable truth that different footballers develop at different rates. That’ll never change, for as long as football is played professionally.

Chelsea and Ivory Coast icon Didier Drogba didn’t sign a professional contract until he was twenty one, and subsequently went on to become one of the most influential and respected strikers of his era. Indeed, according to the man himself, it wasn't until the birth of his first child that the fire was truly ignited inside the powerful frontman, and the rest is history.

Conversely, Michael Owen emerged seemingly fully-formed from the Liverpool academy aged seventeen before flaming out in a burst of iconic goals and essentially hitting the ceiling as an elite striker by the age of twenty five.

The beauty of football often lies in its unpredictability and the possibility of being pleasantly surprised when you least expect it.

I certainly wouldn’t have anticipated Jobe playing as many games as he has done this season, or for Ba to emerge as such a viable option on the right wing, but it’s often been a real joy to see them embracing the challenge of playing for Sunderland, and as part of one of the most cosmopolitan squads we’ve ever assembled.

I love these players. I love their attitude, their demeanour when they’re in the groove and when things are going well, as well as the fact that our great club has given them a platform on which their talent can hopefully blossom.

Yes, they may leave us feeling exasperated at times, but only through patience and support even during their struggles can they be expected to reach their potential, and I really hope they can do that in a red and white shirt.