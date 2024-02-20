Pause for thought

We are looking for yet another head coach, with Michael Beale no longer at the helm. To a degree, I am relieved that Sunderland’s owner has made this decision.

My team looked void of confidence, and our general play looked slow and sideways/backwards, in sharp contrast to some of the stuff we have been watching in the last couple of seasons.

Was it the right decision in the first place? I didn’t think so, but the decision taken I was prepared to give the Head Coach time to get his message across and his stamp on things.

There have been moments within games that had given me hope, namely in the Preston, Stoke, and Plymouth home games. There have been concerns too, as all the pace and excitement appeared to disappear from our general play, in favour of a more prosaic, some would say slow, even ponderous passing style. The two away defeats this last week were not just disappointing but alarming for the manner of the defeat rather than the result. I imagine our owners/decision-makers have done a lot of soul-searching in the last few days.

We need Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristian Speakman to get this next decision right. I see the Head Coach as part of a triumvirate with Kyril and Kristian, which should work in relative harmony with each other within their legitimate purview to drive this fantastic phenomenon forward.

However, I am not going to be telling them how to do their jobs tonight - I’m going to suggest that it is seriously time for us as fans to do our jobs!

The abuse, shriek and fume that has been aimed, not just at Michael Beale but at some of our young players, our owner, and Kristian Speakman has been shocking and embarrassing. Our online supporter sites have been awash with toxic trash! Considered critique and accurate observation were being made by some, but these were deluged by fans filling the sites with personal insults, horrendous remarks, and vile comments about players, head coach, sporting director, and owner.

What do the fans think they are achieving with this kind of noise? Can they not see that these levels of toxicity do not do any good and, in fact, do a lot of harm? I would be really interested to know what any potential candidates for the job think about this kind of behaviour as the background noise to their work environment at Sunderland AFC.

Some of this noise has been bang out of order, and I do think the supporter sites need to take a hard look at themselves in terms of what is reasonable criticism and what crosses the threshold! Exorcising your right to express your opinion does not afford you an excuse to belittle and abuse.

I also believe there is an overwhelming majority of fans out there, maybe they are the silent/quiet majority, who know this kind of behaviour is not right and do not want themselves and their club to be associated with such trash. Maybe as Kyril and Kristian pause for consideration, we can do the same and take a serious look at how we want our fan base to be perceived. I keep hearing we are the best fans in the world, I used to think that, but not at the moment. I am not alone!

I once saw a definition of a football fan that I thought represented myself and many of my Sunderland mates. It went, “A person truly passionate and extremely interested in a football team. They will often have intense, sometimes excessive enthusiasm for their team and more often display an uncritical devotion whatever is occurring with their team.”

Now I am not sure that “uncritical devotion” would always describe me and my alignment with Sunderland.

I love to see us attack a game and enjoy a good tackle. If we get beat, I need to see my team go down fighting and I will do the same. I also enjoy/need to pick the game apart afterward, win, lose or draw I like to know how it happened, who did what, and to identify how to avoid/do it again if possible.

My point is there has to be room and platforms for critique and observation. I believe where we have landed as a fan base online is in danger of being a wholly unsavory place that does no credit to us Sunderland fans and solves nothing in terms of the difficulties on the pitch; in fact, it probably adds to them!

So, let us take this pause for thought/consideration that will be going on with our decision-makers and give some thought to how we want to represent ourselves online and at games.

Let us be the best that we can be as fans. We often sing we are Sunderland till we die, who wants to die being remembered as a member of a group that aimed personal insult, abuse, vile remarks, and generated hitherto unheard-of levels of toxicity? Not me, and I am guessing few reading this. I truly believe we can be better than this.