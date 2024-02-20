Fan Letters: “The distraction of Beale is behind us”

Dear Roker Report,

I’m really surprised at the Beale sacking; though I can’t really say I’m sad about it.

A big part of post league 1 Sunderland seems to be the positive culture which really sells the team to young players as somewhere they want to be, and Beale seemed to be really impacting that negatively.

I am concerned however that this might put the club in a bad light in the hunt for our next head coach. I don’t know about you but I’d be a bit concerned about taking a job to replace someone who failed their probation period in a role that has a very high turnover rate.

If you’re out of work and struggling to get anything else then maybe you’d take the risk, but would you leave a comfortable job where you’re happy and doing well?

I can only see that happening with coaches currently way down the pyramid for whom it’s worth the gamble to step up.

Craig T

Dear Roker Report,

With a lot of heated comments being made, I wanted to at least try to bring a sense of realism to the party.

I flatter myself that I do understand ‘the model’ that we’re using. Furthermore, I fully support the approach taken by the club. If we are to not only survive, but thrive in the age of FFP rules, the reality is that we need to adopt this long term approach. Sure, it’s possible to spend millions on players in the short term in the hope of promotion, but it isn’t sustainable. If a team like Hull get promoted, that’s great and it could be argued their gamble worked, but what if they’re not promoted? Only three teams can go up, and there are an awful lot more than three teams in the mix for promotion. If they don’t go up, in the next few seasons they’re going to have to drastically reduce their spending. Sunderland fans should know better than most that spending vast sums of money doesn’t always bring results and over the long term, it will probably fail. Sunderland’s ‘model’ is far more sustainable.

Even a passionate supporter of the model like me recognises that a little experience is needed in the team to support our talented youngsters, but I think fans need to have a little realism here. Money we spend on an experienced player is money we can’t spend on a promising youngster. It’s also money we’re unlikely to see again because an older player will have minimal value when we come to sell and possibly have no value at all. Spending money on such a player is therefore a mighty big call, simply because it’s so expensive. Spend £2 million on one of our talented youngsters and our track record suggests we are more than likely to create a more valuable asset to sell, giving us additional funds to invest in the squad. Spend £2 million on this fabled experienced player and you’re likely to be kissing goodbye to £2 million. To do that, you have to be 150% sure you’re getting the right experienced player.

The trouble is that getting such an experienced player is a lot harder than it sounds. We had loads of experienced players during the Short era, but did it help? No, absolutely not! There was some decent experience there, but we mostly ended up with poor players, well past their best, and looking for an easy but lucrative payday. I’m not saying we shouldn’t have a smattering of experience brought in, but I am saying it just isn’t worth investing money in such a player. Some of our own players are getting experienced now, so it’s up to them to step up and lead by example. I’d rather keep one of our own players who is getting experienced rather than sell, than risk money on an unknown.

Before anyone cries ‘Pritchard’, I would also defend the club on that one too. Pritchard arrived with a reputation as a troublemaker and he left us causing trouble with his petulant attitude. Some would argue that the club didn’t treat him fairly, but I’m not so sure. We don’t know what he asked for to stay. We don’t even know if he would have stayed for anything. Even if he would stay, if he was already starting to show a poor attitude, would we really want him to stay if it was going to cost a lot of money? Again, that’s money we could spend on someone who would give us more of a return on investment. I know I keep going on about profit but in the age of FFP, this is the reality in which we have to operate. It just isn’t possible to spend your way to instant success anymore and some fans need to get a reality check.

Most controversially, I think it was the right call to sack Mowbray. He looked out of ideas and in need of a new challenge. I liked Mowbray as a man and a Head Coach, and I was one of the very few who thought his appointment was a good idea, but it was time for something new for both sides. This wasn’t a mistake from the owners, it was appointing Beale that was the mistake, but I’ll come back to that later.

People say that we’ll never get a decent Head Coach unless we revert to a bygone era and allow the Coach to sort out recruitment. It staggers me why anyone would want to return to such an approach! Loads of fans were keen on Moyes when he arrived, but how many are happy with the players he brought in? Leave it to the Manager, or Head Coach, and the results are hit and miss at best. Using our data driven recruitment team, we have achieved far more consistency and ended up with a squad full of talented youngsters worth more than we paid. Speakman has said very clearly that although the recruitment is driven by data, the Head Coach is part of the process. Fans may choose not to believe that, but there is no real evidence to suggest this isn’t true. I see nothing wrong with this approach at all and for the most part, it’s working.

‘The owners have no ambition and are just lining their own pockets.’ I’ve rarely read such ill-informed nonsense around social media. If the owners were doing this, they’d be cashing in on all of our players as soon as humanly possible, just as Madrox did. I have no doubt that some players will be sold in the summer, but selling at a profit to fund further investment is a world away from what Madrox were doing. The point is that our owners do have ambition, but it’s for success that will last, not a flash in the pan. Most of my life has been spent supporting a club that yoyos between leagues and even when we have had a run in the top flight, it has usually been characterised by relegation fights. I’m sorry, but I don’t particularly want to go through that again. Our model and plan is our best chance of sustained success and it needs our support.

I’m also getting tired of fans saying that Speakman has to go. Some even seem to think Speakman picks the team. How naive are these people? A comment like, ‘It’s obvious’ isn’t a reason for such wild claims to be true. Speakman was hired by the owners to do a job. That job was to set up a recruitment department that made extensive and effective use of data. He’s done that, and he’s done it very effectively. He was told to reduce the average age of the squad and reduce the wage bill. He’s done both of these things too, and once again, he’s done so very successfully. He was told to create a young squad that could be improved with good coaching and individuals sold at a profit so that we could compete in a time of FFP rules. He’s doing that. He was told that he had to assemble a squad that could play fast, attacking football. He’s done that too. Whenever we see Sunderland at their best, this is the style of play they use, and there’s no doubt that the recruitment has given us a squad that best suits this style.

So, if all this is true, where is it all going wrong?

The answer is simple - it’s the appointment of Beale! On this point, the owners, the Board, and Speakman have got it wrong. Let’s be honest about it, they’ve got it VERY wrong! We are a date driven club, yet there was very little data to suggest that Beale was the best Head Coach for Sunderland. We are a data driven club, and all of the data since Beale’s arrival clearly shows that the team has gone backwards under his leadership. This isn’t open to interpretation, as all of the data points in the same direction. I can’t think of anything that suggests Beale is improving things, and I can’t think of anything that would suggest he will eventually come good. On this particular point (and I accept it’s an important one), the club have made a major mistake. We’re not playing with width, we’re not playing with pace, we’re not playing with a high press, we’re not playing with intent, and we’re not playing to our strengths. Instead of bringing in a Head Coach to implement our style of play, we’re allowing a sub-standard Head Coach to impose his style of play on a group of youngsters who have been bought to play something very different.

THIS is not our model! THIS is not our approach! I’m not an idiot, so I know that people make mistakes. I have no doubt that Beale was appointed in the sincere belief he was a good fit, but now is the time to man up and admit a mistake was made. Based on what I saw Speakman say in the recent series of ‘Sunderland ‘til I Die’, I unfortunately expect them to stand by their decision in the hope things will come good. This will be another mistake. Swansea is going to be a tricky match and then we have three very difficult matches. We could easily lose all four and if that happens, I see no way back for Beale.

The model is good; the owners are good; Speakman is good. Unfortunately, Beale is not, and he absolutely has to go. I see little chance of us being promoted this season and that’s fine, because we’re not yet ready, but Beale has to be gone by the end of the season at the latest and ideally before then. We need a new man in for August and we either pay what it takes to get the right man, or we return to our model and bring in a rising coach with something to prove.

In the past I’ve largely dismissed the idea of SKP as I didn’t think he was ready, but now I’m not so sure. He was a great attacking player, he was well respected as a coach, he did really well at South Shields and now he’s doing well at Hartlepool. There’s a pattern there and it’s a positive one. I don’t know if he’s the answer, but I’m absolutely convinced he’d be better than Beale!

Andrew W

Dear Roker Report,

So the Michael Beale era ends and few will be shocked or disappointed. But how did Sunderland Football club get to this point. As I have said before the sacking of Mowbray wasn’t a problem for me except for the timing. It should have happened at the end of last season.the writing was on the wall when Sunderland were linked to Farioli. There was no smoke without fire but instead of sacking Mowbray and declaring their interest in Farioli they let it slip by. When the club bit the bullet and sacked Mowbray the Press took over and we were linked with a number of foreign coaches who appeared to fit the bill. Then, out of the blue Michael Beale appears as the front runner and gets the job much to the surprise of everyone and the choice of no one. So he comes into the club as a singleton with no friendly face to support him. It must have been a lonely experience for him and one he struggled to handle. We needed a strong personality in charge and he wasn’t up to the job. Players needed to be given freedom to Express themselves and that didn’t happen. I always felt that he made changes for change sake rather than for the benefit of the team. So KLD, Speakman and the Press all contributed to the club getting the person the fans didn’t want. Without the fans on board it was never going to work. It looks, on the face of it, that Beale has walked out which may help his reputation. If sacked it is a costly error by the club. But at least the problem has gone and the club has another chance to get the appointment right. On the positive side it leaves the fans to now get behind the players for the final run in to end of season. The distraction of Beale is behind us.

Bill F

Dear Roker Report,

There has been a lot of comment in recent weeks around the change in Head Coach and the appointment of one Michael Beale and the main complaint seems to be that the season has gone off the raiils since his appointment. While it is perfectly correct to say that things have not improved since Beale’s appointment if you examine our results over the season this has been going on for a lot longer than his appointment.

We had enjoyed a good start to the season and after the first 10 games our record read:

W 6 D1 L3 Pts 19 F 20 A 8 Average points per game 1.9

Had we continued this run we would have been on 62/63 points at this stage and close to the automatic promotion places which may still have been out of range due to the form of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton but we would be cemented in the play off places.

Since then our record from 23 games reads:

W 8 D 4 L 11 Pts 28 F 25 A 29 Average points per game 1.21

That return would give us 56 points across a whole season and whilst not likely to be relegated with that total we would be in the lower reaches of the table.

Whilst Tony Mowbray largely did a good job whilst at the club in his last 9 games we took 8 points - relegation form - and that included defeats against Stoke, Plymouth, Huddersfield and scraped draws at Milwall and Swansea who had 10 men for over 60 minutes and all these teams were in the lower reaches of the table. He was also very responsible for the Middlesbrough drubbing in my view for the way in which he set us up in the second half after Dan Neil’s sending off. It is also mentioned regularly as to how bad we were in the defeat to Hull ( which we were) but I remember the Huddersfield game at home when we were equally as bad against a much poorer side than Hull and a team whio had won 3 games out of 23 when they sacked their manager recently.

Beale has been marginally better than those 9 games with 14 points from 11 league games but it is acknowledged that his appointment was not inspiring and not one which I personally favoured and nothing since then has changed that view. Again the appointment smacked of going for the cheapest option and not someone who would be an improvement on Mowbray.

So where does the blame lie?

Whilst there have been some good signings made in the last couple of years the business in the last two windows has been singularly unispiring with only one of the summer signings making the team regularly and the inability to bring in a proven goalscorer and a strong defensive minded central midfielder which we have been crying out for since Evans and Stewart’s injuries last January is manifest. That responsibility does not fall on either Mowbray or Beale but on the Sporting Director and the recruitment team and their roles in the decline need to come in for much scrutiny by the owner

In my view we have wasted a great opportunity to kick on after last season and as ever with Sunderland in my 65 years of following them we have failed to capitalise when things are looking better and I suppose after that time supporting us I should not be surprised. I do fear that things will get worse in the next few games and if we lose to Swansea on Saturday we then face Norwich, Leicester and Southampton in the three games after that, which at present looks like three defeats and I feel then the board would have little choice to dispense with Beale’s services. Whatever happens there needs to be a full review of all aspects of the team in the summer if we are ever likely to get near a return to the top flight as if we do not then there is every chance of getting out of the Championship by returning to the hell that is League One

As I am typing this it has just been announced that Tony Mowbray has had to step down for medical treatment as Birmingham manager due to an unnamed illness and I would just like to wish him all the best for a quick and full recovery.

David Oliver