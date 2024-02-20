Share All sharing options for: Our writers have their say on Anthony Patterson’s current form!

Gav says...

I’m a big fan of Patterson but I think it would be hard to ignore his recent form, as for whatever reason, he’s not quite at it.

How they handle the situation from here is interesting.

What I suspect they’ll do is let him play through his bad form, because it happens to all players from time to time, and the best approach may be to show faith in him and let him repay you.

The elephant in the room is Nathan Bishop, who we know little about but was signed in the summer for a reason.

He’s not a joker. He arrived from Manchester United where he was featuring in pre season and he’s clearly well thought of, so do we give him a chance to show his worth for a few games?

I’m sure he didn’t come here thinking that he’d never play and after Patterson’s recent performances, I’d be braying on the head coach’s door and asking for a chance to show what I can do if I was in Bishop’s position.

I’m really not sure what they should do, but I think long term Patterson is our number one so we should be doing whatever we can to help him overcome this bad spell of form.

He seems like a fairly level headed lad that doesn’t get too flustered, so I don’t think it’ll take him long to turn things around.

Kelvin Beattie says...

They used to say you had to be mad to be a goalkeeper but these days, I think you’d have to be mad to be a goalkeeper at Sunderland.

As the criticism from our supporters starts moving into fifth gear, the last place you probably want to be is standing as our last line of defence, as even the great Lev Yashin would struggle to keep our toxic minority quiet.

Nevertheless, Patterson is the man between the sticks and it’s true during the last couple of games, he’s made an error or two.

However, should he be condemned for it? I think not.

He’s as good a goalkeeper as there is in the Championship and he’s got credit in the bank in terms of saves that have won and saved points to last him a few more games.

If he makes an error, we all see and feel it as there’s usually no time for a keeper to make up for a mistake, but he’s still young for a goalkeeper and has plenty of time to further develop his talent, hopefully as our number one.

Have some faith, give him our support and he’ll repay us a thousandfold.

‘Go on, Patto lad. You’re the man!’, is the cry from the guy just behind me, and I quite agree!

Malc Dugdale says...

Patterson has made a couple of slight errors in the past couple of weeks, and occasionally throughout the season, but I think he remains our best goalkeeper and a massive asset for the future.

I agree he maybe could’ve done more to prevent the Plymouth goal, and he could’ve parried Huddersfield’s free kick into a safer area, but any minor mistake he makes stands out way more.

I was a goalkeeper as a kid and it’s a horrible place to be, especially when you’re not at your best as a team.

There have been many times he’s been the difference between a draw or a win rather than a loss; he’s been far from our weakest link recently, and clubs in the Premier League are said to be watching him for good reason.

I’d back Patterson to be our first choice for the next couple of seasons and I can see him in a top flight number one shirt, either with or without us, within three years.