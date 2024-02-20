Share All sharing options for: On This Day (20th February 1886): Sunderland take on Newcastle East End!

With Sunderland still to join a professional league, the 1885/1886 campaign saw the club continue to grow with an intriguing series of friendlies and exhibition matches.

The standard of opposition and the final scores often varied, but in February there was a touch of familiarity with the visit of two close neighbours in the space of a week.

On February 13, we enjoyed a 1-0 win over Newcastle West End and five days later, their cross-city rivals East End were the visitors to Abbs Field.

The away team kicked off what was set to be an end-to-end battle, with William Kirkley in fine form for the Lads throughout. It needed something special to beat the goalkeeper, and the opener came courtesy of a well-struck shot from William Muir following good build up play from David Scott.

Despite going a goal down before the break, we were undeterred and after further chances were exchanged, it was Kirkley’s opposite number Alexander McDougall who found himself under a spell of sustained pressure in the second half.

East End dug in and made it hard for the hosts to draw themselves level, but the equaliser arrived just when it seemed as though time was running out.

Billy Erskine got things moving when he pumped the ball upfield, and when skipper Jim McMillan passed to James Allan, the club’s founding father was able to come to the rescue and head the ball home with barely two minutes left on the clock.

This was the first time the two clubs had met on Wearside, but after winning all three of the previous clashes, Sunderland had to be satisfied with a draw.

Alec White had lined up for the Newcastle team having previously represented Sunderland a year earlier against the Fifth Kirkcudbright Rifle Volunteers.

That match also ended 1-1, but whilst no attendance was recorded, it was reported that this local affair had attracted a gate of approximately 1,500. With football yet to truly establish itself in our area, this was a relatively decent effort and the crowd was presumably boosted by several female supporters, who’d been offered free entry.

Advertised in the local press as Football at Fulwell, admission to the game was either 3d or 4d, depending on which part of the ground spectators chose, although that applied to males only, with ‘ladies free’.

This was no doubt an attempt by the committee to try and expand the reach of the sport in the town and in 2024, it can now be seen as one of the small acorns from which Sunderland’s mighty support and influence have since grown.

The club moved to a new home at Newcastle Road less than two months later, and at the new ground there was a seating area reserved specifically for female fans during the following decade.

By the time we moved to the Stadium of Light over a century later, we boasted the highest percentage of female season ticket holders in the country, and Fulwell was also where Jill Scott MBE grew up.

Not a bad legacy for a ‘long forgotten’ friendly!