Sunderland set to sign exciting 17-year-old winger

Sunderland made a surprise last minute addition last night with a Northern Ireland winger joining the club.
The Belfast Telegraph say Sunderland completed a deal for Glentoran’s exciting prospect Rhys Walsh after making a very late bid for the 17-year-old.
The report claims Sunderland decided to make a move following interest from other English clubs and deciding that they could not wait until the summer to bring him on board.
Walsh has already made his first team debut for Glentoran and manager Warren Feeney explained earlier in the season what we can expect:
The wee lad excites people; he’s got an edge about him.
He loves to run at defenders and take them on. Rhys is one of those lads who gets bums off seats and excites people. He’s got it all, he goes past people as if they are not there.
