Sunderland set to sign exciting 17-year-old winger

Sunderland made a surprise last minute addition last night with a Northern Ireland winger joining the club.

The Belfast Telegraph say Sunderland completed a deal for Glentoran’s exciting prospect Rhys Walsh after making a very late bid for the 17-year-old.

The report claims Sunderland decided to make a move following interest from other English clubs and deciding that they could not wait until the summer to bring him on board.

Walsh has already made his first team debut for Glentoran and manager Warren Feeney explained earlier in the season what we can expect: