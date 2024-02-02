Fan Letters: “Alex Pritchard finally got his move, but it’s not been handled brilliantly”

Dear Roker Report,

I read Alex Pritchard’s statement on Instagram and something doesn’t add up.

How come he was driven to make such an unprofessional decision when he refused to play against Stoke? All I can think is that he didn’t want to get injured.

On a side note, I don’t believe we’ll miss him and getting money now for a player we’d lose in the summer is a bonus. Let’s see more of Chris Rigg, because he’s going to be a class act.

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ian. Thank you for your letter. Personally, I’m glad the whole Pritchard saga is over now, and we can finally move on. He’s got the security of a longer deal at Birmingham; we picked up a nominal fee for a player who we would’ve lost for free this summer, and it probably suits all parties, all things considered. We’ll probably never know the exact details of what happened, but I do feel that there could’ve been more give and take on both sides, and that Pritchard’s decision not to play was unprofessional and unjustified. Ultimately, it’s one person’s word against another’s but I’ll certainly wish Pritchard all the best, because he was a great player for us.

Dear Roker Report,

It’s funny that nobody was posting ‘Beale Out’ everywhere after we won at the weekend.

There are lots of fickle fans about and they’ll be back to wanting rid of him when we lose to Middlesbrough.

It all highlights to me that we’re far too reactionary as a fan base and that we need to just sit back and see how this all plays out without getting too involved.

I didn’t want him after his spell at Rangers but he can’t be an idiot or he wouldn’t have been offered a Premier League job as well as the Rangers job, where people forget he was credited as the brains behind their title win under Steven Gerrard.

Colin Guy

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Colin. Thank you for getting in touch. The win against Stoke was a huge boost for Michael Beale after what had gone on during the build up, and although I think he’s still got plenty to prove and plenty of bridge-building to be done, getting the team playing good football and winning games is the best way he can win over sceptical supporters. If we can win at the Riverside this weekend, that would be a real statement of intent, and it would go a long way towards helping Beale to earn the respect of those who are yet to be convinced by him as Sunderland head coach.

Dear Roker Report,

I watched Nazariy Rusyn’s goals from midweek and I think we have something with this lad.

Let’s stick with him in the second half of the season and crucially, let’s get his teammates threading balls through to him, just like the young boy Caden Kelly did in that game.

They could learn a thing or two from him, or better still, get him in the first team if he’s good enough!

Terry Crombie