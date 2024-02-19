Michael Beale - Sunderland’s shortest mistake

I started to write this article on our current situation and Micheal Beale on Monday morning, with the intention of finishing it after I had finished work sometime on Monday night. The conclusion that I had in mind for it was going to be along the lines of ‘ Many of us want to give Michael Beale a chance to prove himself, but he is making it difficult to justify it!’.

Events transpired to make that out of date by mid-afternoon, but the points I was going to raise are still worthwhile bringing up.

He was appointed as we know to replace Tony Mowbray who, to be fair did appear to have run out of ideas in his final games as our head coach. Despite this, he still had a fair amount of credit in the bank with most fans when he left the club, so when Michael Beale was appointed a couple of weeks later he walked into somewhat of a frosty reception, cool at best from a lot of the fanbase even though Mowbray’s departure was no fault of his own.

We were told with Beale’s arrival that we were acquiring a head coach who was tactically savvy, and would bring new ideas to the pitch and in particular to the issue of our nonfiring strikers.

However, although our strikers did start to score goals after the turn of the year, it has only been 3 goals in 11 league matches. Hardly enough to make the earth move, and I would suggest only one of those goals came from an incisive move - Rusyn’s goal against Preston - where Jack Clarke went past his man and put in a left wing cross which was met at the near post.

After being delighted that one of our strikers had finally scored, my complaint in that game was: Why didn’t we try to do it again? Because we never tried to repeat that move in the match, and as far as I am aware we have never tried to repeat it since.

To be fair, Jack Clarke has noticeably tried to go past the defender on the outside much more lately rather than cut in, but even when he has succeeded there has been a lack of runners meeting his cross on the near post.

Rusyn’s other goal came against Middlesborough from a decent enough crossfield pass, while Burstow’s goal was a standard poachers goal, yet for all the pace that Rusyn is supposed to have and have heard some commentators mention that Burstow is supposed to have, there has never been any attempt to utilise it and get behind opponents.

For all the fresh ideas that Micheal Beale was supposed to bring, in matches, it looked like he had brought nothing. Or if he had, he had brought nothing that was working.

In 11 league games he has a record of four wins, two draws and five defeats. Thirteen points, not great, but not particularly catastrophic for an opening spell if you ask me. But the performances tell a different story, especially in recent weeks.

In the home game against Hull one month ago we were awful. Our players scratched their heads, there was no urgency in our play, no incisiveness as we lost 0-1 against a very average team. This was followed by a decent win against Stoke then the away 1-1 draw to Middlesbrough.

I remember feeling pretty angry after that match, because we followed a decent first half with an awful second half right up until a late equaliser. Then we seemed to switch on and actually looked the more likely winner which makes you wonder about the confidence in the team.

Middlesbrough was followed by another decent home win, then followed by an awful performance at home to Huddersfield, then to Birmingham which was a repeat of Boro - a good first half followed by an awful response in the second. Stretching back to the Hull game, in six matches four of them have been awful displays, completely lacklustre, lacking energy, urgency and ideas.

For me, it looked like something is/was badly wrong and in that I mean something behind the scenes. It's just a point of view, but our performances looked like for whatever reason the players weren’t buying into or understanding the message and/or are completely devoid of confidence, which shouldn’t be happening to a team within touching distance of the play-offs. We can only speculate because we don’t know what has gone on behind the Academy doors.

I am in the middle of reading Sir Bob Murray’s book ‘I’d do it all again’ and in it, he talks about how delighted he was to bring in such a (at the time) respected coach as Howard Wilkinson to replace Peter Reid. Wilkinson named Steve Cotterill as his assistant, but Murray was astonished to find out they had only met once before after they were in place and proceeded to watch with dismay as they never gelled at the training ground, issuing conflicting instructions to bemused players.

Has it been a similar story with our two Mikes (Beale and Dodds), or did the players just not take to the new coach, who knows? Notably, at the time of writing, three first team players have liked the tweet announcing Micheal Beale’s departure. Some will point to the Hume missed-shake, but I don’t think that will have cost his job.

In “Sunderland til I die” we see the moment when Dreyfus and Sartori met to discuss Lee Johnson’s future after the 6-0 defeat to Bolton and can be heard commenting “we saw this coming for a while”.

I did wonder what they made of the recent performances, but I guess now we know.

One thing that I still find astonishing about that 6-0 loss two years ago - apart from the score line - is that if Sunderland had won that day they would have been top of League One.

Similarly, with Tony Mowbray at the time of his departure we lay one win from a playoff place.

So although the events of Monday came as a surprise given that Beale had a two and half year contract to run, they were not when looking at the record of an owner who takes no prisoners.

It is no bad thing to admit you made a mistake and rectify it than letting it drag on.

It's been an expensive mistake, but the cost could have been much more if it had not been addressed.