Lasses News: Katie Kitching and New Zealand are heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics

On the 1st February, Sunderland AFC Women announced that Katie Kitching had been called up for the New Zealand National Team for the second time, with the first coming a few months back when she featured in both of the Ferns games against Colombia.

New Zealand were looking to secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and subsequently called up the magic number 10 to join them in Samoa to take part in the qualifying tournament.

The news was met with pride and happiness for Kitching, but subsequently sadness, as it meant that she was unavailable for the Lasses’ fixtures against Chelsea on February 7th and our league match against Lewes on February 18th.

Since arriving on Wearside in the Summer, Kitching has very quickly become a fan favourite and cemented herself as a key player in Mel Reay’s plans, starting every league game until her international call-up. The ‘Mini Messi’ is noticeable in the middle of the pitch for her composure, skill, technicality and constant scanning.

An incredibly talented and intelligent player, her maturity and equilibrium belies her age. Amongst many additional skills in her repertoire, Kitching is also Sunderland’s set piece specialist. Three of her four goals she has scored this season have come direct from freekicks.

It was only a matter of time before she was noticed by someone other than ourselves, but many of us were quite shocked to hear that it was in fact New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimková who noticed her and knew about her eligibility to represent the Ferns with her mother being a native Kiwi.

Kitching travelled to Bogotá, Colombia to join the New Zealand camp for the first time. Coming on as a substitute in the 89th minute for her debut in a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a friendly, before coming on as a substitute in the 20th minute for her second cap in a 0-0 draw with the Colombians a few days later.

The midfielder had a lengthy travel to Samoa following on from Sunderland’s 1-0 loss away to Reading, getting what would’ve been four flights to the tiny island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Understandably, Kitching didn’t feature in the squad’s opening game against Tonga on the 6th February, likely dealing with jetlag, acclimatising to the time difference, 30c heat and 90% humidity. It was no wonder the games had two scheduled water breaks in each half.

New Zealand won that fixture 3-0, but we finally did see Kitch in action when she started in their 6-0 win over Samoa on the 9th February, before coming on as a half-time substitute in their 5-0 win over Vanuatu.

With New Zealand through from the group stages, Kitching got more minutes, coming on at the 60th minute as the Ferns won 7-1 against Fiji in the semi-finals and secured their place in the final against the Solomon Islands.

A place at this 2024 Paris Olympics was on the cards, for the fifth consecutive Olympic tournament New Zealand would qualify for football at the event and boy did they duly ensure they made it with an emphatic 11-1 win over the Bonitos. Katie Kitching came on in the 68th minute and scored her very first goal for New Zealand two minutes later, before adding yet another in the 76th minute, to make it nine and ten respectively.

The football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held from 24 July to 10 August 2024 in France, with New Zealand qualifying alongside France, USA, Brazil, Colombia and Canada.

Squads, groups and fixtures haven’t been announced yet, but given her fantastic form for both club and country recently, it would be a huge surprise to see Kitching’s name omitted from Klimková’s plans.

⏰ 68th minute - @KatieKitch98 is subbed on for New Zealand



⚽️ 70th minute - Scored her first ever goal for NZ



⚽️ 76th minute - Scores her second



What a game! And congratulations to New Zealand on securing a place at this years Olympics pic.twitter.com/GGvbc80fHt — Charlotte Patterson (@kirbyhazard) February 19, 2024