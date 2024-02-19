All change again as Sunderland deal with Beale

In recent years, the appointment of the Sunderland head coach has never been universally popular.

When Lee Johnson arrived, he was greeted with a degree of disappointment, and he failed to deliver. Alex Neil came without any real fanfare but got the side out of Division One and while his departure was acrimonious, the majority of fans would have been disappointed given what he achieved in the space of seven months. Enter Tony Mowbray, who won the hearts and minds of fans with some wonderful football, a love for snacks, and the fact he was a coach who got what it meant to the supporters.

We can argue whether he had run his course, but it seemed both Neil and Mowbray were unhappy with the lack of input in the transfer window.

So the hunt was on for a new coach. I have previously written as the search went on that the next coach had to be one who would not only take Sunderland to the next level but also be capable of keeping the club in the Premier League once promotion was achieved.

Therefore, Michael Beale was not on my long list of candidates, let alone the shortlist. I always think that the most informative views on any new manager or coach are those provided by fans at clubs at which the new man has previously been in charge.

Beale made his name at Liverpool, was taken to Glasgow Rangers as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team, and Rangers delivered a good degree of success. However, he jumped ship to the Rangers of West London and started brightly before the Glasgow club came knocking, as Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst had been sacked in the space of a few months. It is here that it gets interesting. He arrived at Ibrox promising the world, and within 10 months, he had been sacked with the club coming third in a two-horse race.

What the Glasgow Rangers fans had to say when he arrived at the AoL was telling. They felt he would have come up with bold and ambitious claims as to what he could do for Sunderland and overstated his importance to the success of the clubs at which he had been previously employed.

The fact that his replacement at Rangers has used the same squad to transform its fortunes on the pitch speaks volumes. While Philippe Clement might be a very capable coach, you have to question what Beale was doing with the same squad to deliver such starkly different results.

Beale’s cause would not have been helped by the performance of the team at home to Leeds United days before his appointment. Here was a young team that had changed shape and was more than a match for a Leeds side that its fans believe is as good, if not better, than that which played in the Premier League.

However, the games were thick and fast as Beale took the reins and his stock answer as results did not go his way was that he had not had time to work with the squad on the changes he wanted to make.

Then came the FA Cup tie with Newcastle United. The match was a disaster. A Sunderland team we have seen play with passion and some real flair were timid, unsure of the shape they were meant to be playing, and simply rolled over against our biggest rivals.

Things went from bad to worse as the performances showed little sign of improving. Beale didn’t help himself with his comments to the media, which put him at odds with the fans. A little humility and an acknowledgment that things were not working as they should may have cooled the fans’ ire. Instead, he doubled down on his defiant rhetoric, but the team looked off the boil. His finest hour was actually the way the team was transformed against Plymouth in the second half a few weeks ago, but it was followed up by an insipid and lackluster performance away at Huddersfield Town. Birmingham was always likely to be a potential banana skin, and so it turned out with our former head coach turning the tables despite Sunderland having a halftime advantage.

Now we come to “Hume-gate.” I cannot believe that any head coach does not take one or two seconds to shake a player’s hand or give them a “well done” or a pat on the back when they have been subbed. He knows he has made a substitution and he knows the player has left the field, be it on the halfway line or on the other side of the pitch. It was a snub, whether he tries to excuse it or not. It may well have provided an insight into the atmosphere in the dressing room. Yes, Beale was under pressure, but he needs the team to have his back when they cross the white line.

The team has looked a shadow of what we know it can be.

The fans never warmed to Beale, and to be honest, he never really gave us anything to warm to. If he had been honest, spoken about how he understood the passion that the club generates and that he and the players were determined to give the fans something to shout about, it might have helped. However, in the end, I fear that Speakman and KLD have been thinking for a while now, just what happened to the promises made about his tactical genius in the interview that got Beale the job?