Reaction: Michael Beale departs Sunderland

Ian Bendelow says...

What’s caused this? Fans taking an instant dislike to him? Results being a bit naff? Did the players have a word with the owners? Put it this way, being sacked for picking up 14 points in 11 games is not exactly fair, but then again neither was getting rid of Mowbray.

There’s a large part of me that feels sorry for Beale because it appears he’s been on a path to failure ever since he was appointed - there’s a good chance the man was driven out of a job. No one - including me, which I made clear - wanted him, he changed nothing and it wasn’t ever going to work out. He just wasn’t up to the task of being in the top job at this club. However, the personal attacks and way some people have gone on about him has been an absolute disgrace.

Speakman, KLD and co need to make sure this next appointment works - getting rid of managers isn’t cheap, and does nothing for consistency or squad harmony. If they get it wrong, I’m not sure whether some fans have anywhere left to go with their anger and fume.

Maybe they should go and watch carpet bowls to take their mind off it.

Joseph Tulip says...

I can’t say I’m surprised really. I’ve always been an advocate for giving a manager or head coach time - and I still would be in the case of Beale after a dozen or so games.

However, something has never felt quite right about this appointment right from the word go, and it’s fair to say that things have not gone to plan.

But I think this decision has been based on more than results and performances alone. Beale’s demeanor at times has been dour and Saturday’s incident with Trai Hume was baffling to say the least.

Given Beale’s unpopularity at Sunderland, it would seem as though the club have decided to cut short this particular experiment.

Whether the hierarchy still harbour hopes of promotion for this season, that could be determined by the nature of Beale’s successor. A safe bet would be for Mike Dodds to steady the ship and go again in the summer.

Jonny Hawley says...

I’m disappointed for Michael Beale the man, but I have very little sympathy for Michael Beale the head coach.

The fact is we haven’t improved as a team since he took over, and you can make a convincing argument that all we’ve done is go backwards.

He’s had Clarke assisting and three goals from centre forwards as credit in the bank, but beyond that, you really are grasping at straws.

In the end, the derby defeat, ‘outside noise’ comments, and the Hume handshake of death have likely done for him, and those are fairly ignominious blots on his copybook. Rightly or wrongly, everything he did went under an electron microscope, and coupling these with the poor results and performances, he was never going to be a long term fit.

Had we taken four or six points this week, he’d likely have a job here in August - as it is, I suspect Mike Dodds is in for another stint in the hot seat for the foreseeable future.

Let’s hope we can put this behind us ASAP and get back to enjoying watching the Lads play again.

Tom Albrighton says...

On a human level I feel sorry for him as it wasn’t his fault he was given a job he arguably couldn’t handle, given the baggage he was still carrying from his time at Rangers.

On the managerial side of things Beale was in the process of seeing some rapid regression and more importantly a footballing style not suited to the players and the ethos built at the club. When that is the approach the result must follow and unfortunately for Beale they didn’t.

The ownership cannot escape criticism for this either, given both the heightened risk of appointing Beale and the subsequent unpopularity. As a result KLD and Speakman need to ensure they find the right candidate for next season, they cannot afford consecutive failures.

The real sadness in all of this is the predictability of it all.

Kyle Garrett says...

On a human level you really just have to feel sorry for him.

It was an appointment that didn’t make any sense at the time and he walked into a fan base that didn’t want him - that’s not his fault.

But he didn’t help himself in the first few press conferences, his football is boring and it’s just not worked out.

I hope he can turn his career around but he was never going to do it at Sunderland.

Ewan Bowman says...

It's not surprising. He was an unpopular appointment amongst the fanbase and every defeat had put the spotlight firmly on his position.

Performances have simply not been good enough. It was a move that didn’t work out for all parties and showed that the club made a mistake.

I wish him all the best moving forward as he clearly is held in high regard through the game as a coach.

Matthew Foster says...

I have to say it has surprised me.

Although it is what a lot of people wanted, I never anticipated it coming to fruition before the end of the season.

I don’t think it reflects well on the club as a whole.

It was an uphill battle as soon as he stepped through the door, and it was compounded by his choice of words.

Probably the cherry on the cake was the Hume fume at the weekend.

Who knows what route we take, but I hope we act quickly to limit the disruption.

Malc Dugdale says...

While this is against the hope of many Sunderland fans to stop the spinning roundabout of managers and coaches, it’s not a massive surprise.

I am told his performance was as bad across his tenure as the similar amount of games that led to Mowbray getting his P45.

I was pretty willing to give Beale a chance from day one, but this past week and the levels of performance in those two away games especially were notably poor, and were starting to impact my own mindset about him being able to do what we need, that is for sure.

If we are focused on performance it is no surprise this has happened.

I wish him well, and while many would argue he was never the right man for the job, I was hoping he would prove people wrong.

The fact he has gone suggests those who matter don’t have confidence.

Good luck to you Michael, this job isn’t for everyone, but I really hope the next announcement is right for both coach and club.