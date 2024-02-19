Editorial: Beale under pressure once again – so, what happens next?

Share All sharing options for: Editorial: Beale under pressure once again – so, what happens next?

Well, that was all a bit shit, wasn’t it?

Two very winnable away games, and we’ve accumulated the grand total of no points. I said on the podcast last week I’d be expecting/hoping for at least four points from those two games, and the fact we didn’t pick up anything is really, really poor. It wasn’t as if we were unlucky, either – we got what we deserved from both games: nothing.

And, of course, those results have firmly turned the focus back onto Michael Beale and the club’s ownership.

It is a really strange situation at the moment, one I find difficult to balance.

We’re only 18 months out of League One, but we’re also in the longest-ever spell out of the top flight ever in our history. We overachieved last season and wouldn’t have got into the playoffs with such a low points total in most other seasons, while our deficiencies were masked by Amad. But so far this season, we are probably underachieving.

Yes, we’ve got what I think is a good, solid ‘model’ and structure to the club, but there’s surely room for an experienced player or two to supplement the younger players we have. Yes, the likes of Hume, Ballard and Clarke have been excellent signings, but the signings we made in the summer window are yet to improve the team.

As Sunderland supporters, one thing we all have in common is that we want to see our team win, and we want to see the club be successful.

While the latter is more subjective – what represents success right now? – the former is binary. We either win or we don’t. And managers (sorry, head coaches), whoever they are, need results.

Most managers are only four or five games away from being under serious pressure – it seems Michael Beale is only ever a maximum of two games away.

Over the weekend, social media was once again full of rumours that either Beale was on the verge of being sacked or he’d lost his job already. People were only too keen to seize the opportunity to condemn him, and whether you agree with that or not, that’s the situation we, as a club, find ourselves in.

It’s not healthy for anyone – players, fans, or the club as a whole – and it’s not conducive to creating an environment in which young players are free to make mistakes, express themselves and develop. It goes against all of that, and that’s what I find so difficult to balance.

It’ll be interesting to see if the club double down over the coming weeks and really back Beale, or if they decide action is needed. Season card renewals add another element to that, too, and money talks.

‘Handshakegate’ was the latest incident to cause controversy, and, look – it looked pretty crap, didn’t it? Perception is reality, and the perception is Beale snubbed Hume.

After the match, Beale said he didn’t see him, and was full of apologies. If that had been Tony Mowbray, he would have been taken at face value and no more would be said about it. If we’d been winning and the same thing happened with Beale, little thought would have been given to it.

Nobody bar Beale knows the truth, but the fact the whole thing blew up the way it did just underlines the scrutiny the man’s under – and will continue to be.

What’s the answer? Quite simply, playing well and winning games.

If we can see positives and progression on the field, then everything else becomes less important.

If we’d won against Huddersfield and Birmingham, there’d be no ‘Beale Out’. There’d be no ‘KLD Out’ (which I find completely baffling, but that’s another story). Ownership, transfer policy, the head coach and ‘the model’ aren’t focused upon anywhere near as much if we’re winning. Understandably so – after all, everything should be geared up to create the best chance for the team to win.

And, while many of the problems we’re seeing now on the field existed before Beale arrived, the truth is he’s so far been unable to offer a great deal of solutions.

It’s going to be a huge few weeks for the club. Swansea at home, Norwich away, Leicester at home and Southampton away is a tough run of fixtures over the next month – and, given the general mood around the place, it’s difficult to see him surviving that run with anything less than five or six points.

I do worry about the longer-term repercussions of the whole chapter, though. Regardless of your opinion of him as a manager, Beale’s been treated pretty badly. The reaction to his appointment was unprecedented for the negativity that accompanied it, and the personal abuse he’s received has been really distasteful. For whatever reason, he’s never been given a chance by some. Does that make it a more attractive position for the next fella, whenever he comes in? Probably not. It would certainly make me think twice about taking the job.

Anyway, let’s hope we can kickstart things properly on Saturday at home to Swansea. Three points would buy everyone some breathing space – and in many respects, I think that’s what’s needed right now.

One thing’s for certain – being one or two games away from implosion can’t continue for much longer.