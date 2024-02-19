Lasses Report: Sunderland back in the driving seat and top of the league after 4-3 win

In 1854 British surveyors determined that Mt Everest was the highest point on Earth. Today it was displaced by the Sunderland Women’s team stood on the shoulders of Jenna Dear, whose massive character and sheer nerve in added time brought us from the brink of defeat to top of the table and reinvigorated our promotion push.

Eppleton Colliery was awash in red and white at this fixture with the club and fans adding more flags than a Napoleonic battlefield to our hallowed ground. On top of that, someone at the club has finally updated the matchday music playlist with some Interpol and the Kinks, cracking stuff.

With the teams lined up and the referee’s whistle blown the Lasses immediately kicked off, pressed, and were quickly countered by a well drilled Lewes side who won a free-kick close to goal. The cross sailed into our box and deflected off Amy Goddard into our goal. 0-1 Lewes.

2 minutes later however the Lasses equalised, also off a set-piece. Tash Fenton, in Katie Kitching’s absence, lined up and crossed the ball deep to the back post and a waiting Emily Scarr. A quickly taken shot and Sunderland were level.

Soon after the Lasses took the lead with captain, Brianna Westrup’s commanding header, again from a Fenton free-kick, sent the ball straight into the back of the net.

Sunderland played some of their best football in this period of play. Flexible passing and a united press worked the ball across the pitch dodging Lewes defenders with the graceful teamwork of a murmuration. Scarr was hungry for more chasing down the ball in the opposition box for the entirety of the game. She came close to getting her second goal, but the quick reaction of Lewes’ keeper Sophie Whitehouse kept her at bay.

And then the nonsense started.

Previously the worst officiated performance of this season was our defeat at home to Blackburn. This now has a contender in the shape of today’s match.

A missed Lewes handball, a dramatic fall in our box and a contentious penalty decision later, Lewes scored their second to level the game. Claudia Moan looked furious with the referee for giving Lewes the penalty, and rightly so, it was a soft decision and ignored the previous play that should have granted Sunderland a free-kick.

The Lasses continued to press Lewes for the remainder of the first half, looking the better side and comfortable in play. With the bad luck of the own goal and questionable penalty, it still felt comfortably our game to win.

The second half by contrast was a protracted and more difficult game to watch. It continued a theme seen this season of a particularly strong first half performance not replicated in the second.

Lewes were playing for the draw and conserving energy for promising team counter attacks and maintaining possession. Sunderland were having to strive to win back the ball and retain control of the game. As the match wore on it became clearer that Lewes had more energy than the Lasses and doubt started to draw in.

One counter by Lewes down our left by the particularly nimble Reanna Blades lead to an absolute worldie of a goal. Credit where it’s due, Lewes’ third goal was a scorcher. Blades, far out from goal sent a looping chip over the backline and keeper to touch down into the net.

Sunderland with 10 minutes left subbed on Liz Ejupi, Libbi McInnes and Katy Watson. The team would have benefited from it sooner and it does continue a trend of late subs.

As often happens in these situations, the winning side, in sight of the full-time whistle, all mysteriously start suffering cramp and mysterious fouls with every touch of the ball.

One such event, with Ejupi competing for the ball, led to the referee awarding Lewes a free-kick. Liz, less than amused told her “That’s bullshit ref, that’s the game”. This was later followed by another Lewes handball, this time in their own box, which was missed by match officials.

A number of soft fouls were awarded to Lewes, whilst yellow cards were distributed generously to Sunderland. 5 in total for the Lasses. The length of time for the keeper to distribute the ball was glacial and left fans roaring their displeasure.

It looked for some time like our promotion chances were starting to match the men’s team. Sunderland were throwing everything at Lewes, other than the Kitching sink, but that’s only because she’s in New Zealand at the moment.

With the fourth official confirming 7 minutes added time, the Lasses went into another gear. Amy Goddard was up front, Claudia Moan nearly on the halfway line and everyone was driving the ball down the wings and crossing into the box.

On the 95th minute, Jenna Dear stuck her foot through the ball with the brute force of a siege weapon. The projectile launched and soared through a marshalled body of defenders, cannoning into the goal. The roar of celebration from the fans was tinged with sheer relief that a drawn had been salvaged.

The players quickly regathered their composure and continued as before.

90+7’.

The ball was passed from player to player seeking a chink in the armour.

Jenna Dear spots one.

A low, purposeful shot into the bottom corner, just wide enough of that Whitehouse can’t reach it.

A moment of silence as every eye in the ground was trained on the rolling ball as it crossed the line before an eruption of joy.

The players streamed across the pitch to celebrate with each other whilst fans went wild.

Play continued for a couple of more minutes before full-time was called at 4-3 to the Lasses.

What a game that turned out to be.

Sunderland’s next fixture is at home against promotion rival Southampton on the 3rd March. This is not a team you want to miss, they refuse to give up. Immense character and spirit on the pitch today, it has left me speechless.

Football, eh? What a mad sport, it really is.

Ha’way the Lasses!