Fan Letters: "At the moment, the Lads are simply not playing the Sunderland way"

Dear Roker Report,

I feel the need to vent my spleen, such is my frustration which I know is shared by the majority of Sunderland fans.

Unlike some, I do like ‘the model’ and think it’ll bear fruit in the longer term.

In my mind, this doesn’t make us a ‘selling club’, but does mean if players move on, we won’t be selling them at a loss, which is something that’s cost the club millions in the past.

Having assets that increase in value is one thing, but keeping players who are developing has to be the main goal and I do believe it, otherwise we would’ve cashed in on Jack Clarke and potentially others.

Another topic of discussion is based around data analytics, and surely the data is telling the powers that be that since the change in head coach, we’re in decline right across the board.

Surely the data tells them that the team is covering less ground, making less successful dribbles, completing fewer sprints and fewer passes.

Almost all of our players look leggy and lethargic. They’re ponderous in possession, and there’s a lack of fluidity and intensity. Interestingly, these are the same issues that Rangers fans complained about prior to Michael Beale’s dismissal.

The head coach recently stated that ‘we won’t blow teams away without a number nine’.

However, we blew Southampton away earlier in the season with pretty much the same players, and it could also be said that we blew Plymouth away in the second half in the previous game, so what message is this sending to the players?

It’s almost akin to David Moyes saying that we were in a relegation battle two games into the season. It sends a negative message to the players and does little to inspire confidence across the board.

Last season, with many of the same players and without a number nine, we played what could be viewed as some of the best football I’ve ever seen at home and our away form was also strong, which should be apparent in the ‘data’.

Performances are simply not in keeping with the ‘Sunderland way’, something that Kristjaaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus have indicated is non-negotiable for any head coach coming into the role.

Any head coach should therefore embrace ‘the model’ and play the ‘Sunderland way’, which it seems Beale isn’t doing with his boring, cautious and pragmatic style.

During a recent fans meeting, Dreyfus expressed his desire for the club to be ‘fan-centric’, while Beale was referring to the supporters as ‘outside noise’. This was surely another massive contradiction, suggesting that he’s not aligned with the club’s ethos.

Blanking Trai Hume on Saturday and then claiming he didn’t see him was a shocker.

The camera doesn’t lie and the fact that he took a side step as Hume was reaching out to shake hands told us everything about the situation. Beale clearly lacks humility; this will spread like wildfire in any team he leads and the culture he creates will become toxic. He may be a good coach but his man management is clearly lacking.

I fear that keeping Beale will set us back years.

There’s a danger that he’ll destroy the confidence of some excellent young players and therefore the model won’t work because they won’t develop or increase in value, therefore the income from any sales will clearly not maximise the club’s sustainable growth.

In my opinion, if Speakman and Dreyfus persist with Beale, it’s a total contradiction of what they say publicly about the club, the model, and the ‘high performance culture’.

Mark P.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Mark. Thank you for your letter. I can’t disagree with any of the points you’ve raised, particularly those concerning the impact that Michael Beale is currently having, which is mixed, to say the least. Yes, we’ve picked up some decent results under him, but there have also been some alarming performances, and the questions over his suitability for the job simply aren’t going away. From the very start, I felt the process that ended with Beale getting the job was flawed and badly executed, and overall, there’s been little evidence to suggest otherwise. The concern I have is that Kristjaan Speakman and company are simply too stubborn to hold their hands up and admit that the experiment with Beale is simply not bearing fruit. As you say, we’re not improving in any area but this was a problem entirely of their own making and I fear that they’ve effectively circled the wagons and are trying to ignore the evidence that we’re seeing on the pitch. The situation feels unsustainable and it’s certainly starting to filter down onto the pitch, as we’ve seen in the last two games, with the players looking completely flat and demotivated. Something surely has to give soon.

Dear Roker Report,

You printed one of my letters a few weeks ago, in which I was defending Michael Beale. I now hope you’ll print this, as I’ve changed my mind and I think we need to get rid of him now.

Sometimes you need to be brave enough to admit you made a mistake (both myself and the owners) and I think we need to make that call now.

It’s not just about this season and the likelihood of missing out on the playoffs. I’m also thinking about next season and the possibility that we go into the summer feeling uninspired, before getting off to a poor start and then sacking him anyway.

However, that would be after the transfer window has closed and where he may have brought in a load of dross and wasted the Jack Clarke money.

Sack him now, reappoint Mike Dodds as caretaker, see where it takes us and look at things again in the summer.

Derek Cox

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Derek. Thank you for getting in touch. Personally, I honestly do believe that giving the job to Mike Dodds on a temporary basis, particularly after the way we performed in the two games against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, would’ve been a shrewd move. He could’ve steered us through to the end of the campaign with a style of football that was much closer to what the players are used to, and it would’ve allowed us to consider potential candidates to take over once the season was finished. Instead, it felt like we botched the process and ended up with Beale, who I simply don’t believe would’ve been anywhere near the top of their list of candidates when Tony Mowbray was sacked. It felt like a compromise and there’s been little evidence to the contrary during his time in charge.

Dear Roker Report,

So, the new so-called champion comes up against the old champion who was stripped of his title and gets knocked on his backside!

Cue the end credits music; The Great Pretender by the legend that is Freddie Mercury fading into Go Now by the Moody Blues.

On a lighter note, did anyone else notice on Wednesday that everything seemed to be sponsored by someone at Huddersfield? I was waiting for an announcement that the half time pies for this game were sponsored by a roofing company.

You’ve got to smile!

Neil W

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Neil. Thank you for your letter. I did notice the fact that every substitution made by Huddersfield on Wednesday night came with an attached sponsorship. The stadium announcer was coming through loudly and clearly on the Sky Sports coverage, and it seems that they’re clearly trying to raise as much money through sponsorships as possible. Quirky, but effective!

Dear Roker Report,

When Michael Beale was brought in (as gutted as I was), I was genuinely willing to give him a chance but here are just six reasons why Beale must be sacked now.

I could’ve listed numerous others, and I hope Kyril Louis-Dreyfus takes the time to read it.

Playing Mason Burstow is like playing with ten men, as he’s nowhere near ready for first team football.

Losing to Birmingham City, who are the worst team I’ve seen.

Not using Chris Rigg and putting Abdoullah Ba on again.

He’s taken a talented team and destroyed their ability to play football.

What was with the Trai Hume incident on Saturday? It was childlike behaviour and makes the club look like a laughing stock.

Our season is over if we keep Beale.

Mr Dreyfus, you are the owner and the man with the power.

It’s clear that mistake has been made, and that you took someone on their ability to sell you a vision that they can’t live up to. It’s also not a weakness to admit a mistake and change it quickly. Instead, it’s a strength.

Get rid of him now before you lose the support, otherwise all the best players will leave in the summer and season ticket sales will be affected badly.

Please remove Beale from the job and put Mike Dodds in charge until end of the season, otherwise it’s going to get very toxic and the players will be affected.

Look at Saturday and the Huddersfield game. Both sides we played were terrible and we’ve been beaten by both.

Please act now. It’s not too late.

Paul E

Dear Roker Report,

I’ve been supporting the Lads since the 1970’s and I’ve never seen such an arrogant man managing our team.

His behaviour is appalling and his football knowledge, tactics and day-to-day man management are even worse.

Why he’s even here is a mystery to me. Is he a yes man? Definitely. A good, compassionate and nice man? No. He just doesn’t get Sunderland AFC, the passion we have or even that the supporters have a right to question his own performance, or lack of it.

He posted about his ill niece on social media and 40,000 supporters showed their support in his time of need, but he’d already had a go at the fans and said he ‘couldn’t understand the criticism’.

What he did to Trai Hume on Saturday was inexcusable and even Tony Mowbray seemed to pick up on it. ‘I didn’t notice him’, said Beale, but he’d just brought him off!

The good managers, such as Pep Guardiola, acknowledge players and even give them a hug regardless of whether they’ve played well or not, and that’s why all of his players would run through brick walls for him.

Beale needs to go, and if he was working in any other industry, he’d have been disciplined for his behaviour towards his staff, and his obvious inability to do the job he’s paid to do.

He should be clearing his desk on Monday morning, and if Kyril Louis-Dreyfus really ‘gets’ Sunderland as he stated in the last Netflix show, he should sign off on his departure and let Kristjaan Speakman join him.

Tom

Dear Roker Report,

Please congratulate Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

He sacked Tony Mowbray when we were just outside the playoffs, then sold Alex Pritchard to the team who hired our manager. What a brilliant double whammy.

We’ll be lucky to finish above Birmingham, so sack Michael Beale or we’ll end up back in League One.

I’ve been a supporter since 1962 but we’re going backwards instead of forwards.

Get rid now before it’s too late.

Phil B

Dear Roker Report,

Why was was Michael Beale appointed in the first place? That’s the question that should be asked.

It can’t be based on his record as a manager, so what was the reason?

Robert Sinclair