“Beale didn’t see Hume? I’m not having it”

When Arsenal arrived at the Stadium of Light in August 2000 for the opening game of the season against the Lads (a game we eventually won thanks to Niall Quinn), Gunners’ manager Arsene Wenger had a convenient and utterly ludicrous excuse lined up after Patrick Vieira was red carded for throwing an elbow into Darren Williams’ face towards the end of the first half.

‘He tried to play football and the guy tried to stop him to get him sent off’, mused the Frenchman. ‘But he didn’t really touch him because he’s not in the hospital now’.

It was a classic Wenger deflection tactic - totally illogical and not at all based in reality - and as we sift through the fallout from a pathetic second half display and defeat against Birmingham, Michael Beale’s attempt to defend a visible and blatant snub of one of Sunderland’s most dedicated players put me in mind of what Wenger had attempted to do all those years ago.

In his post-match press interview, his exchange with BBC Newcastle and then via a subsequent Instagram post (a platform that’s hardly a bastion of sincerity, as we all know) the head coach was adamant: he hadn’t seen Hume as the NI international made his way off the pitch, and that he had the utmost respect for him as a man and as a player.

Suffice it to say, if Beale couldn’t see his red and white-clad player approaching from a matter of yards away, his peripheral vision is clearly malfunctioning.

Nobody really believed that Wenger failed to see Vieira’s flailing elbow from his distant vantage point back in 2000, and if we’re genuinely supposed to believe that Beale was somehow able to miss Hume and his outstretched hand as he walked past, we really are into the realms of fantasy.

It was a nonsensical attempt at a defence and it flew in the face of what everyone could see on the video footage. Not only that, Hume’s shake of the head as it became obvious that his head coach didn’t want to know told its own story.

Do your job, apply yourself and as you walk off the field, find yourself being ignored.

Saturday wasn’t a 10/10 display from Hume, but he worked hard and did more than his share of the donkey work in the face of a Birmingham comeback that owed as much to our own inability to see a game through as it did to their own revival after the break.

In the aftermath of another dispiriting afternoon at St Andrew’s, I found myself reflecting on the difference in approach between Beale and Tony Mowbray, who deserved all the credit after ‘doing an Alex Neil’ and steering his side to a fully merited win against his former employer.

During his time as our head coach, Mowbray often stated that his ethos was to help our young players ‘improve and grow as men, and not just as footballers’. He often spoke about making sure they espoused the right ‘values’ and there was always a sense that he wanted his players to represent the club with class and dignity.

To some, these might’ve been throwaway soundbites but to me, they were genuine and meaningful ideals, and he backed them up by showing faith in his charges as they went through some tough times.

Beale, on the other hand, seems to have taken an altogether different approach. Is he trying to build bridges with his players or is he attempting to secure his power base by making bombastic statements and gestures laced with an undertone of ‘it’s my way or the highway’?

If the latter is true, that’s an extremely hazardous strategy.

If the touchline exchange between Beale and the now-departed Alex Pritchard at Portman Road was concerning, what happened against Birmingham was even more so.

Beale’s credentials for this job were always tenuous, to say the least, and if he’s seeking to win over the players, giving one of them the cold shoulder during a game that was covered by multiple cameras was hardly a wise move.

The days where players could be publicly admonished and simply take it on the chin are over.

The modern day footballer tends to be more sensitive and multi faceted than the grizzled veterans we grew up watching and admiring, and Beale seems to have forgotten the cardinal rule: strike a supportive pose in public and deal with any issues within the confines of the dressing room, lest you create an issue that simply wasn’t needed.

Hume has been a model of professionalism and commitment to the red and white cause ever since he made the switch from Linfield in 2022.

He’s a fan favourite, an immensely popular figure at the Stadium of Light, and his low key and humble yet no-nonsense approach puts me very much in mind of Everton stalwart Seamus Coleman, which isn’t a bad yardstick.

Despite his attempts to recover lost ground and explain it away, Beale was emphatically in the wrong on Saturday. Let’s hope it can be patched up and gotten over with no lingering damage to Hume’s confidence and the morale of the team as a whole.