On This Day (19th February 1955): Sunderland salvage a replay at Swansea Town!

Back in 1955, Sunderland were widely known as the ‘Bank of England Club’, which was assigned as consequence of the levels of spending in the first half of the decade.

Big signings such as Trevor Ford, Billy Bingham, George Aitken, Ray Daniel, Billy Elliott and Ken Chisholm had all been added to Bill Murray’s squad, all with the aim of improving the club's fortunes after a period of underachievement since the departure of Johnny Cochrane.

By the time the FA Cup campaign of the 1954-55 season kicked off against Burnley, who were sitting in mid-table in Division One, the spending looked to be paying off as the Lads sat top of the table.

An 85th-minute goal by Elliott in front of over 50,000 at Roker Park, took Sunderland past Burnley, who were managed by none other than Alan Brown who went on to have two spells as Sunderland manager beginning two years later, and through to the fourth round.

The draw pitted Murray’s side away to Tom Finney’s Preston North End, who like Burnley, were also occupying a mid-table position in the top flight.

It turned out to be an old fashioned cup tie at Deepdale, with Finney taking the lead for Preston before the Lads turned it around to lead 2-1 before the home side levelled, then Len Shackleton restored the lead before the game was levelled yet again just before the hour.

The game ended 3-3 and anticipation was high for the replay at Roker four days later, so much so that over 57,000 were in attendance to roar on the Lads against a Preston side that lacked Tom Finney from their line-up and it was reported that around 10,000 were locked outside.

It all hinged on a two minute period around ten minutes after the break when Ken Chisholm bagged a quick-fire brace to turn the tie in Sunderland’s favour and put Murray’s side through to the fifth round.

After navigating around two top flight sides in the earlier rounds, the draw pitted Sunderland against second division opposition in the form of Swansea Town (who changed their name to Swansea City in 1969 to celebrate gaining City status).

Cup fever had gripped Swansea, just as it had on Wearside and almost 30,000 turned up at a snow-covered Vetch Field, with the hope of seeing their side progress to the quarter-final and were silenced on 23 minutes when Chisholm gave the visitors the lead.

It was a lead that Sunderland took into the break, but moments into the second half Mel Charles levelled for Swansea and just after the hour, Terry Medwin gave the hosts the lead which led to dreams of their side making the last eight.

This lasted for only a minute before Charlie Fleming scored an equaliser to make it 2-2 and force a replay back at Roker four days later.

Saturday 19th February, 1955

FA Cup 5th Round

Vetch Field

Swansea Town 2-2 Sunderland

[Charles 48’, Medwin 65’ - Chisholm 23’, Fleming 66’]