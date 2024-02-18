Share All sharing options for: Lasses Preview: Can Sunderland Women nab three points off bottom side Lewes?

This week, the Lasses take on Lewes F.C, with the game at Eppleton Colliery kicking off at 12:00. Sunderland currently sit second in the league, with Lewes at the foot of the table.

The Lasses boast the best defence in the league, with player of the month Emily Scarr in attack, and we’re coming up against a side who’ve scored the fewest amount of goals all season, so will it be a routine victory?

Perhaps not.

Lewes have picked up the majority of their points in their last four games, with one win and three draws. They’ve also taken points from top sides in Charlton and Birmingham, as well as other good footballing teams in the shape of Reading and Durham.

Of their eleven goals scored in the league, 55% have come in their last four matches.

This is a team who’ve navigated their way through a maelstrom and emerged on the other side looking lean and hungry. With two thirds of the season completed, Lewes are looking for anything in order to stay up, and they’ve got the edge to find it.

My prediction would be for Lewes to try and grab some first half goals and grimly hang on.

The Lasses have earned just one point after conceding first this season (against Crystal Palace), and lost their others.

To counter this threat, we face additional challenges from within.

Louise Griffiths is suspended following her straight red card against Reading, and we’ll likely see Grace Ede fill in, although this should be fine given her excellent performances this season.

Katie Kitching remains on international duty with New Zealand, and assistant head coach Steph Libbey remarked in her press conference that a couple of players, including Tash Fenton, are vying for the set piece role in games.

Given Fenton’s good eye for the game and her interpretation of the ‘Makélélé role’ this season, this ought to be an acceptable substitution.

Other fixtures involving our promotion rivals this Sunday include Crystal Palace vs Blackburn, Charlton vs Reading and Birmingham vs Southampton.

It’s not beyond of the realm of possibility that we could see draws in all of these games, given the nature of the tactics and need for Blackburn and Reading to secure points and therefore their positions in mid table.

If results go in our favour, we could see the Lasses at the top of the table, although it’s important to note that we have a tough run of fixtures to end the season.

In other news, the fans have been adding their own touch to Eppleton for this fixture with flags including a tribute to Amy Goddard, and we’ve heard from the club that they’re also adding their own decorations to create a mosaic of all things Sunderland behind the goal, which will be a sight worth seeing this Sunday.

Haway the Lasses!