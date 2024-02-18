Were there any positives?! Our writers react to Sunderland’s defeat to Birmingham City

Share All sharing options for: Were there any positives?! Our writers react to Sunderland’s defeat to Birmingham City

Jon Guy says...

Clarke does it again

Where would we be without Jack Clarke this season?

Tony Mowbray knows all about him, but he was still a pain in the neck for the home side.

A solid display from Romaine Mundle

I won’t lie: when he came in during the week, I feared for the player we’d signed.

He looked rash, hot-headed, and should’ve been given a red card, but I felt he was our best player on Saturday, and he’s shaping up to be a cracking addition.

Michael Beale under pressure

My concerns over his tenure grow by the minute.

We don’t have a style, we don’t have a settled side, and the tactics are unfathomable. He can deny it all he wants, but refusing to acknowledge Trai Hume as he came off was unforgivable.

The lad puts in a shift during every game, there’s no way Beale didn’t see him and I think there’s no way back for a coach who we were warned was a chancer and has done nothing to prove otherwise.

A lack of Sunderland zeal

Whatever people said at the start of the season, we were full of energy and fearless, but this side is so far from that team.

The Leeds performance showed what we could do but we’ve never come close since and it’s frightening to see how far we’ve fallen.

Malc Dugdale says...

A well-worked goal

It was good to see the Lads press Birmingham and although the goal was opportunistic, it was created as a result of such an approach.

We need to do way more of that, but our goal was evidence that it can lead to goals and a chance of points.

Mundle shows his potential

Romaine Mundle put in a good shift and it gives me hope that despite the injury to Patrick Roberts, we may have another option down the right flank.

Abdoullah Ba has been very hit and miss and it’s always good to have competition for places.

Mundle looks likely to give us that, so it’s all good with his contribution so far.

Two poor goals conceded

We showed some really good signs of getting our first away win for some time, and one of the most frustrating aspects was the avoidable manner in which the Birmingham goals came about.

There was a time when our defence and last-ditch tackling was among the best in the league, but we’ve lost an element of that.

If the coaches are trying to make us harder to beat, they need to try a lot harder as clubs aren’t carving us up, but they’re grabbing scraps and using them to beat us.

We’re sitting back and inviting pressure even when leading. I don’t get it at all and it’s awful to watch such good players perform like this.

Two poor games in close succession raises concerns

Having one bad day away from home is one thing, but two poor away performances on the bounce will heap more pressure on the players and Michael Beale.

I’ve always been willing to give Beale time, but such awful showings have to raise queries.

If I was 50/50 on Beale before, this week has swayed me away from being fully supportive without at least elements of doubt and questions.

The football isn’t great to watch and we aren’t getting results. Something’s got to change very soon, or I fear for his longevity.

Tom Albrighton says...

Tactics? What tactics?

At half time, Birmingham were lucky to be a single goal down as we had a string of half-decent chances to go further ahead.

What was important was that we were playing exactly the way that Tony Mowbray's teams hate: high up the pitch, pressurising the out ball and forcing mistakes, and Birmingham were of little threat.

In the second half, Beale’s decision to allow us to sit ten yards deeper, thereby allowing Birmingham all the things a Tony Mowbray side loves was insanity of the highest order.

Yet again, a tale of two contrasting halves and yet again we surrendered a good position, which is a hallmark of Beale’s tenure thus far.

Tactics? What tactics (The sequel)

If there were three words to sum up Sunderland’s shape, they would be ‘narrow’, ‘narrow’ and ‘narrow’.

With a host of exciting and rapid wingers, it’s absolutely nonsensical that we play that way, but we were predictable when we dropped our intensity and as we narrowed more during the game, the influence of Jack Clarke and Romaine Mundle faded dramatically.

Not only does being so narrow negate our strengths out wide, it also hamstrings our midfield. With a trio who enjoy nothing more than time and space, our insistence on making it as congested as possible baffles me.

Tactics? What tactics? (The box office flop edition)

‘Slowly slowly’ might win the race, but it doesn’t win games of football.

We didn’t start too badly but as we surrendered any kind of impetus, our game got slower and slower until it almost ground to a halt.

As we’ve often seen, when Sunderland move the ball forward quickly, we can dismantle some very good teams, with no disrespect to Birmingham, who aren’t a good team.

Instead, Beale has opted to slow things down, with the ball regularly going from side to side. The result is playing football against defensively set teams and with our passing lanes all but closed off, a casual boot upfield from one of our centre backs is done in hope rather than expectation.

I’m not against long balls when they’re needed, but I’m against them when they’re aimless punts due to a complete lack of options.

Tactics? What tactics? (the ‘straight to Netflix’ version)

I’m coming back to this because I just can’t get my head around it, but why did we invite Birmingham into the game so much?

This isn’t the first time it’s happened, either.

We’ve seen similar tactics deployed at Ipswich, Plymouth and Preston and were only punished once for doing so. Our strengths don’t lie in being passive, nor do they lie in maintaining possession for long periods of time and breaking teams down.

Everybody seems to acknowledge that we need to play aggressive, front foot football, moving it quickly between the lines and getting our midfield driving forward, using attack and a high line as our best forms of defence.

Instead, we’ve opted for passive football and a propensity to sit deep, even when the game doesn’t demand it. Given that we change from progressive tactics to passive and negative tactics so often in games, you really have to question the game management of both the players and the coaches at this stage.

There was once a time when if we scored first, we’d rarely lose games, scoring first now seems to lead to the opposite outcome.