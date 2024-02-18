Share All sharing options for: On This Day (18th February 1961): Hurley soars above the Canaries during emotional win

Second tier Sunderland enjoyed some fabulous FA Cup ties during the 1960/1961 season, and despite being hit by tragedy, the Lads were able to pay tribute on this day with another impressive victory.

First Division Arsenal provided the opposition in the third round, yet the topflight mainstays were dumped out at Roker Park before Alan Brown’s men were handed two equally tricky assignments in the following stages.

These were away fixtures at promotion-chasing Liverpool and then Norwich City, but the events after a strong showing at Anfield greatly overshadowed the 2-0 success we’d managed to achieve.

Cup fixtures typically drew large crowds and the Lads were duly backed by a huge support on Merseyside.

Several fans travelled down on a coach organised by Steels Engineering Works, but on the way back, they hit a patch of black ice near Northallerton and were forced off the carriageway.

Four passengers who were helping to push the vehicle back onto the road were killed when another bus skidded into them, and at one of the funerals, club director John Reed fell ill and subsequently passed away.

It was a tragic sequence of events but the Lads were able to pay their respects with a stirring performance at Carrow Road. The Canaries would prove their credentials later in the campaign with two comprehensive wins to complete a comfortable league double, but knockout football doesn’t always go as expected and we were able to edge it with a late winner.

Charlie Hurley scored the only goal of the game in what would become his trademark style, venturing forward for a right wing Harry Hooper corner and connecting well.

It was one of his first strikes in red and white but with the passage of time, supporters would become well versed in the notion of his trailblazing runs upfield for set pieces.

Hurley’s presence had also been just as important at the other end, as before conceding it had been the hosts who were on the front foot, pinning us back on several occasions.

Despite some fine defensive work from Hurley and Stan Anderson, Norwich created several chances, with Terry Allcock going closest when he shot just wide following a jinking run from Bill Punton.

Peter Wakeham pushed away another Allcock effort too, whereas we were often restricted to long range attempts only. The players needed to work hard to stay in the match, but with around 10,000 travelling fans roaring them on, they were able to keep going.

With the home team possibly keen to avoid a replay, they started flooding forward in the final minutes and this proved to be their downfall as the Lads broke away and caught them out, with Barry Butler forced into an extraordinary rugby-style tackle to stop Willy McPheat going clean through on goal.

The Norwich man had his name taken but worse was to follow when Len Ashurst played the free kick into the box and it was cleared for a corner.

Hooper, who’d struggled after taking a whack in the first half, was still able to swing in a perfect cross and Hurley judged his leap over a packed goalmouth to perfection as he crashed a magnificent header into the top corner.

It was then backs to the wall for Brown’s side as the clock ran down, with Wakeham saving brilliantly from Jimmy Hill (not that one) and a Roy McCrohan header being scrambled off the line. Despite this, the Lads held firm to progress, doing themselves and those who’d passed away proud as they did so.

Next came another memorable cup tie, as Sunderland were handed another difficult draw.

Quarter-final opponents Tottenham Hotspur would eventually secure a much-heralded league and cup double, but only after being pushed all the way at Roker Park.