Lasses Fan Focus: What can Sunderland expect from Lewes today? We get the lowdown

It’s been quite some time since these two sides met each other, with our last meeting taking place October 22nd and Sunderland winning 2-0. How have Lewes performed since then?

Joe Ketchum: It does feel like an awfully long time ago, however this does highlight one of The Championships biggest flaws; it’s scheduling. Despite there being four months between these fixtures, Lewes have only played six league games and although they won just one of those matches, they have all been closely fought. The performances in 2024 have seen an improvement with a few additions to the squad. One of our biggest problems before was scoring; netting only once in the opening six games, but now we have scored in the last five. However, we have encountered another issue, conceding late goals. Hopefully we can put this right soon as the points dropped already in the last three matches would have seen us sitting in 8th place, illustrating just how tight it is at both ends of the table.

Lewes certainly gave a good account for themselves the other weekend against a Charlton side that are looking to secure promotion. Though the Rooks took the lead, the match finished 1-1. How did you view the game?

JK: First and foremost I think it is a fantastic point to take away at the league leaders. Charlton had the majority of the play and possession but key chances were relatively even, but both sets of defences strong performances and the windy conditions kept chances at a premium. When we met Charlton earlier in the season, I thought we were the better team but finished with nothing after a late dubious penalty. This encounter at Charlton however was a different kind of match altogether, Lewes eventually came away with a point due to their dogged defensive performance; the only goal to get past them was a spectacular header from McGowan into the top corner. It was perhaps a shock lead that Lewes took into the break, Aimee Claypole grabbing her first senior goal with a well taken finish after a neat pull back from Amelia Hazard. She had got a warning shot away earlier that Rogers did well to save. The pressure and playing into the wind finally took its toll for Lewes however, conceding to that 80th minute header after relentless attacks from out wide. Lewes were definitely happier with the point but I’d consider it fair on reflection.

Three draws, one win and loss in Lewes’s last five league games. The Rook’s currently sit 12th (bottom) in the Championship, two points behind Watford and London City Lionesses. As well as having only won two games and scored 11 so far this season. What do you think is behind this? Is it issues with the forwards not scoring enough, defenders unable to stand strong, tactics, players or just an amalgamation of all of the above?

JK: On paper it’s perhaps looking worse, but from the ground it really has just been incredibly narrow margins. I think you can attribute some of the results, especially the earlier ones, to the naiveness within the team. This has been addressed with a handful of experienced players joining the squad. This has added a steel to our play and energy to our attacks. The team have spoken about higher intensity in training due to the competition for places and this is showing on the pitch with the recent performances. Apart from the early defeat to Southampton, this group has been in every game.

Who would you say could be a thorn in the side for Sunderland? Who do we need to look out for?

JK: The last three games has seen Lewes adopt a different strategy, deploying Grace Riglar as a striker to great effect. Two goals and an assist reward for her efforts. Jacqui Hand and Maria Farrugia have caught the eye too and now Aimee Claypole is off the mark we have quite an exciting and settled attack. Danger women, Anna Grey and Reanna Blades, offer something explosive from the bench now too. Down the other end, Godfrey and Roche have brought composure and a great attitude into defence, I’m sure they’ll stifle a few attacks between them.

It’s always tough to give a score prediction, but how do you see this game panning out?

JK: Sunderland are coming off the back of a surprise result against Reading and I’m sure will be looking to get their impressive title charge back on track. On paper this will look like an easy home win. I’m so behind this exciting Lewes team, but I genuinely believe this game will be their toughest all season, I’ll just hope for a result. 1-2.

And lastly, what are your expectations for Lewes for the remainder of this season?

JK: It’s tough, a season such as this felt like an inevitability with teams strengthening from all directions. Although the reality has been difficult to take as it hasn’t been through a lack of effort. Following this game we host back to back home games against Sheffield United and Watford, this is where our season will be defined. We can pick up 6 points from those and then send London Lionesses down on the final game of the season. I don’t think that's too much to ask. Up the Rooks, and good luck Sunderland with their title charge.