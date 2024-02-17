Share All sharing options for: Matchday Musings: Sunderland let another game slide as Mowbray cashes in

Against Huddersfield in midweek, Sunderland were limp, impotent, and seemingly required external support in order to gain any real impetus.

We shot ourselves in the foot when we’d started to make strides in the right direction, sending the 3,000-strong travelling faithful home feeling unfulfilled.

Although some comfort could be found in the new series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die, Jack Clarke’s ever-outspoken agent, Ian Harte, is always on hand to remind fans that he’s planning on milking his cash cow come the summer.

Heading into Saturday’s clash with Birmingham City at a sold out St. Andrew’s, in what was our first meeting with Tony Mowbray since his Sunderland departure, we were facing another side short on both confidence and form.

After what felt like a turning point under Michael Beale last week, it seemed we were at another crossroads, with the possibility of a second successive loss threatening to overshadow a solid run of results.

With several players looking dead on their feet on Wednesday night, many were hoping for a reshuffling of the pack prior to the team announcement.

However, hope quickly turned to despair when Mason Burstow was given a start in place of Nazariy Rusyn, although Romaine Mundle’s inclusion gave reason for optimism, with the winger handed his first start in place of Abdoullah Ba.

As the players entered the field of play, you could’ve been forgiven for thinking there was a lot riding on this game, with our hosts wheeling out the fireworks for their first sell out in over five years.

Kicking off proceedings, Birmingham were marginally the brighter side, but through Jobe, Dan Neil, and Pierre Ekwah, we began to impose ourselves, finding both Jack Clarke and Mundle down the flanks, who looked dangerous every time they got on the ball.

Despite testing Anthony Patterson with a palm-stinging volley, the hosts fashioned little, and it was to our credit that we limited the Blues so effectively.

As the first half went on, it was clear that we lacked the level of penetration and vigour required to really open up our hosts. Suffering from an apparent lack of urgency on the ball, our passing was laboured, which is something we failed to address since before Mowbray’s exit.

That said, our midfield trio were still finding pockets of space and the subsequent runs of our forwards, and midway through the first half, Clarke intercepted a sloppy Birmingham pass and coolly slotted past John Ruddy to put the Lads 0-1 up.

Albeit in fortuitous circumstances, we were in the ascendancy and remained the dominant team up until half time.

Appearing for the second half, it was abundantly clear that Birmingham were there for the taking, and that all we needed to do was keep our composure.

Unfortunately, we were about as composed as Prince Andrew during his infamous BBC interview. Sloppy and disjointed in possession, I lost count of how many times we gave the ball away, and as soon as Jordan James levelled the scoring, a Birmingham second seemed inevitable.

Despite Burstow having the ball in the back of the net, he was adjudged to have been offside, which summed up our fortunes.

Ba and Rusyn entered the fray in the hope of injecting some creativity, but Koji Miyoshi had other ideas, pouncing on a deflection to put Mowbray’s men 2-1 up in the 80th minute.

While we did at least attempt to salvage something from what was a dismal second half display, our efforts were thwarted in the closing period, and within a week, the pressure has once again mounted on Beale and his players.

After a frustrating afternoon with the same systematic problems plaguing us, the players must take some accountability for our capitulation in the second half.

Although the buck stops with Beale, those out on the pitch must do better. Costly mistakes and inconsistency are rife and there’s a nonchalance and lack of urgency to our play that needs to be stamped out.

Despite his post-match explanation, Beale’s visible refusal to shake Trai Hume’s hand after the Northern Irishman was substituted will rightly concern fans, with dressing room harmony key to any successful side.

We find ourselves teetering on the edge of another fraught atmosphere against Swansea if things don’t go our way against team who are nervously looking over their shoulder.

While still only four points outside the playoffs, we look increasingly likely to fall away into mid-table mediocrity as those around us push on, and things need to change drastically.