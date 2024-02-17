Andy’s Player Ratings: Birmingham 2-1 Sunderland - Second half implosion costs us the points

Anthony Patterson: 4/10

Made a great save to tip over a dangerous volley in the first half but was very poor for both goals. Made what was a good save initially for the equaliser but could only palm it right back into a dangerous area and then he looked to turn his back on an oncoming Birmingham played for the second rather than try and make a block.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Was very good at times, getting stuck in and making important blocks, notably clearing an effort off the line just before the equaliser. But also had a much harder time after the break with his team sitting back and being under more pressure.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Didn’t give Stansfield much to work with and sniffed out most of the dangerous attacks that came central.

Luke O’Nien (C): 5/10

Was playing OK, like Ballard until late in the second half when he gave away the ball in dangerous areas.

Leo Hjelde: 4/10

Got beaten too easily down the left in the build up to the first goal and then let a player sneak in and steal the winner. Had been doing OK without standing out outside of those instances.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Extremely quiet in a more defensive role. Tidy on the ball and worked really hard but is really playing within himself as he does a job for the team that he’s not really suited for.within himself as he does a job for the team that he’s not really suited for.

Pierre Ekwah: 5/10

A good first half, playing on the right side of central midfield and breaking up play and trying to get it forward quickly but struggled after the break.

Romaine Mundle: 7/10

Was very involved in the first half, constantly troubling the Birmingham left back and working hard out of possession. Put a great chance on a plate for Burstow and then had a good chance himself, after winning the ball high up, turning the centre back and only being denied a goal on his full debut by a good save from Ruddy. Faded after the break but partly due to the defensive tactics employed.

Jobe Bellingham: 5/10

Won the ball high up before the winner and dawdled on the ball in the 18-yard box rather than getting a shot off or playing in any of his team-mates that were around him, Clarke was noticeably free. Did work hard today but like his team-mates, he struggled after the break.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Did really well to intercept a pass and slide home our goal and then almost got us an equaliser late on with a dribble towards the ‘D’. Far too isolated though and we could not get him involved enough.

Mason Burstow: 4/10

Barely involved. There were a couple of moments where he’d drop deep spin and play it wide but otherwise may have been a spectator. Had one real chance but he spooned a sitter over the bar in the first half from Mundle’s cross.

Substitutes

Abdoullah Ba: 4/10

Nothing went right for him once he came on, was very unlucky to get himself booked with his first involvement and seemed to cause him to hesitate when doing anything.

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Not much chance to shine but did well to burst up the wing and win a corner.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

A late change as we chased the game, had one drive into the box and looked a bit unlucky to give a free kick away.

Man of the Match: Romaine Mundle

Showed a lot of energy on his full debut. Should have got an assist with a great cross to Burstow, was unlucky not to score after winning the ball, beating the defender and seeing his on target shot tipped wide. Constantly working hard and showing great pace. Did fade after the break but that looked to be more on the head coach’s tactics rather than the player.