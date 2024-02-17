Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland team that will take on Tony Mowbray’s Birmingham today?

Wednesday night was poor. The lads didn’t look as if we could break down a Huddersfield team who, admittedly, played well, and we paid the price. We made just one change to the team that played Plymouth – Roberts out and Jobe coming in – and it didn’t really work. Jobe struggled to get going and Ba didn’t impact the game greatly either. Unfortunately, Roberts was injured in his cameo from the bench, and it looks like he’ll be sidelined for a while. So, what does Michael Beale do today? I don’t think he’s got too many options, unfortunately, so I’m predicting just one change to the team that started against the Terriers...

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Wednesday saw another goal conceded that Patterson may well feel he should have done better. It was a pretty routine free kick but he pushed it straight into the danger area and Huddersfield pounced.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Leo Hjelde

We saw Pembele come on for Hjelde with Hume shifting to the left in the second half in an attempt to cause Huddersfield problems on the right. Pembele looks good going forward but struggled defensively, so I don’t think we’ll see a change here. With O’Nien and Ballard on 9 bookings now, look out for one being subbed off if the other gets booked to avoid them both missing the same two games suspended.

Midfield: Chris Rigg, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham

We played a diamond shape in midfield during the opening stages, which didn’t really work and left us lacking on the right. I expect to see us return to the midfield set up that’s worked pretty well in recent weeks, with Dan Neil anchoring and two ahead. Jobe will retain his place on his return to St Andrews – Jude’s going to be in attendance, apparently – but I do think we’ll see a change, with Chris Rigg replacing Ekwah. Rigg deserves a start, and I think for a number of reasons we need to get him more heavily involved in the first team for the rest of the season. It’ll be a big test for him, but one I think he’s up to. I do think Adil Aouchiche has been unfortunate to be overlooked recently, by the way, and he could well come into the reckoning for one of those advanced midfield spots sooner rather than later.

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Naz Rusyn, Jack Clarke

Rusyn was incredibly isolated on Wednesday, Clarke was marked by two if not three defenders every time he went near the ball, and Ba – and the rest of the team – failed to exploit the space that consequently left. However, unless we throw Mundle in on the wing in Ba’s place, there’s not a great deal we can do out wide to mix things up, given Roberts’ injury. Through the middle, I still believe we need to persevere with Rusyn – I just don’t rate Burstow, while Hemir doesn’t seem to be in favour at all.