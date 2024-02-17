Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: How will Sunderland fare against Birmingham?

Predictions League - latest result

The Lads lost 1-0 away at Huddersfield in midweek, after a very poor performance and a decent display by the Terriers.

We came close a few times but they could well have scored more, and everything felt wrong, from the setup to the energy, attitude and effort of the players.

Our writers were understandably optimistic before the game, as can be seen below.

Given the total lack of positivity from Wednesday evening, it’s no surprise that there were no points awarded to anyone, and hence no change in the league table.

With Tony Mowbray’s Birmingham City up next, we have to hope the players can bounce back and show our former head coach that we’ve moved on from him.

We could really do with taking all three points from Mowbray and his new side, who may be quite upbeat after their victory over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

League Table

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = Three points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = One point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = One point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = Two point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

I can’t back the Lads to lose two in a row away from home, despite that being a possibility after how disjointed we looked against Huddersfield.

I’m hoping that we can tighten up at the back and hit them on the break, as we know Mowbray struggles to bypass teams who do that. We can’t play much worse than we did on Tuesday and even so, we only lost by one goal.

If we can nick a goal and keep them out, I think that’ll be enough.

Stoke scored three at St Andrew’s on Boxing Day, so let’s hope we can secure a narrow win and move on to Swansea at home in a week’s time.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

Facing our old gaffer? We all know what’s on the cards here.

Tony Mowbray’s had a mixed start at Birmingham, with two wins out of five.

They’re looking over their shoulders at the minute, but I have no doubt they’ll finish comfortably above the dreaded dotted line.

The Huddersfield defeat still stings, and it’s given me less confidence going forward, but I’m relieved that Alex Pritchard won’t make an appearance, as that would undoubtedly have consigned us to another defeat.

A score draw for me, but I very much hope we can pull something out of the bag.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

I’ll be heading to St Andrew’s to cheer the Lads on but without any real optimism.

Whist Mowbray’s revenge will undoubtedly be written in the stars, I can’t quite bring myself to predict a defeat.

It’s an uninspiring away point for me, with Jack Clarke salvaging a late draw, possibly thanks to a dubious penalty decision.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

Our away form has been terrible lately and we’ve only scored six away goals since the end of September (in eleven games).

I was hopeful that we’d turn things around on Wednesday, but we struggled against a Huddersfield side that did play well.

Given that we’re coming up against our former head coach today, I just think the script is written.

I hope I’m wrong.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Pierre Ekwah

Ups and downs feel very odd at the moment. Are we any better overall? I’m not so sure. Is there a plan taking shape? Who knows?

This is a must win against a team not in great form, who are there for the taking and that we shouldn’t be running scared of.

We need to get at them, press, play in the spaces and really get in behind.

The Lads know they can do this and that we have a quick team who we know can kill teams off, so show Mowbray what he’s missing.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After another dismal showing in midweek, we’ll be coming up against our former head coach and we simply must improve on a messy display at Huddersfield.

I’ve no idea why we keep playing with such a narrow formation, leaving Jack Clarke completely overwhelmed on the opposite side. It doesn’t play to our strengths in the slightest and it needs to stop.

We seem to be falling back into our old League One habits of being outmuscled by teams who won’t allow us to play our football. We need to be tougher and step up if we have any ambitions of finishing in the top six again.

I’m going for a narrow win as I expect Tony Mowbray will try to play football and it’ll suit us, but I’m not expecting anything special.