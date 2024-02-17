Fan Letters: “Where do Sunderland belong in the modern day football pecking order?”

Dear Roker Report,

Having taken four years to get out of League One, the message from both Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray was clear: bring in two or three quality experienced players with a little more physicality to go alongside our wealth of young talent, and Sunderland would have the basis of a team capable of winning promotion.

However, the owners didn’t listen, instead preferring to stick with the ‘model’.

For older fans like me, nurturing and developing youth is nothing new in real terms.

The club’s successful FA Youth Cup teams of the 1960’s and 1970’s could also be aligned with the five-year plans of Alan Brown and the kudos of the 1971 International Youth Festival, plus the emergence of the academy.

You don’t need to be a talented coach to know that action was needed after the Luton playoff loss, simply to be able to compete with the teams coming down from the Premier League, let alone becoming too strong for most of the remaining Championship sides.

There was no need to sack Mowbray at such a ridiculous time, thereby putting Michael Beale into an impossible position in many ways.

Mowbray’s first words at Birmingham were, ‘I look forward to having input into bringing in new players’.

He knows what it takes to get a team promoted, even though Birmingham have a lot of work to do to fulfil the owner’s dreams, but his message wasn’t lost on many Sunderland fans.

In the modern game, finishing in the top six doesn’t really guarantee anything except two more highly pressurised games and the possible lottery of a very late cup final. Let’s be honest: if the present side suddenly found themselves in a winning position at Wembley, what then?

Does the chequebook come out or is a return to the Championship part of the plan? The current squad simply isn’t good enough or ready to face the Premier League as things stand.

What happens if we lose Jack Clarke in the summer, and what do we do when Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley drop back down with money to spend? We certainly don’t want Everton in the Championship, appeals pending.

Every passing year, it becomes much more difficult for teams promoted from the Championship to survive, let alone trying to establish themselves going forward.

It’s right that we need to get promoted when the club is ready to do itself justice in the world’s toughest league, but the game is changing rapidly and the longer Sunderland remain in the shadows, the harder the task will be.

There may well be great work going on behind the scenes and on the training ground, but this alone won’t get Sunderland back into the big league.

As Mowbray pointed out, we’re short of a physical presence and we lack the ruthless touch when it comes to winning games. Until this is remedied, the inconsistency found with young teams such as ours will certainly continue.

Don’t get me wrong- it’s great to see some of these youngsters enjoying their football and there have been a lot of highs in the past couple of years. Long may it continue, but it was so frustrating to see the team lose to a mediocre Huddersfield side.

The fact is that you can’t get promoted without a regular goalscorer.

In truth, we’ve already lost too many games, and even in the days of squad rotation, we don’t have what you might call a settled side where everyone clearly knows their job and can be slotted in.

We desperately need experience to help get the very best out of these young stars, and the sudden departure of Alex Pritchard also showed that things are certainly not perfect behind the scenes.

For me, it’s all about balance and reality.

Of course we should nurture young talent and ensure the club doesn’t drown in debt, but sometimes you need to take a little gamble in pursuit of success. Are the owners brave enough to do this for the world’s best football fans?

Beale needs to be able to build a strong team from here, but he’ll also need experience and balance. It’s not rocket science and as Brian Clough used to say, football was always a simple game. Modern-day pundits and others might try to complicate things, but it remains a simple game in truth.

Do we settle for becoming a developing club, happy to have good regular days in the Championship, or do we at least want to have another go at the Premier League, even though it’s becoming impossible for any team outside of the big six or seven to make an impact?

You only need to look at the FA Cup this season to know that anyone who wants to win the prize will almost certainly have to beat Manchester City at some point. That’s the brutal reality of the game in 2024.

Having been close to this club for most of my sixty five years, I’d love to be proven wrong, but the reality is that Sunderland won’t be getting promoted with a complete team of youngsters anytime soon.

We badly need some experience to complete the jigsaw, and the owners still don’t seem to quite get what the club really means, which isn’t their fault as in real terms, they’re very young.

They’ve saved the club from years in the wilderness, but now would be a great time to prove their worth and tweak ‘the model’ while remaining faithful to developing young talented players.

It can be done but must be done this summer for sure. It’s all very well shining in a documentary, but it’s what happens on the pitch that really counts.

Let’s get back to winning football matches with meaningful performances for everyone’s sake. Sunderland fans will always tolerate a team of limited ability, but what they won’t accept is a team without a heart.

Grahame Anderson

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Grahame. Thank you for letter. The question of Sunderland’s owners ‘taking a gamble’ isn’t new but it does continue to fascinate me, not least because we’re possibly the only football club around where maintaining a low wage bill and striving to gain maximum value from signings is sometimes seen as a bad thing. The harsh reality is that during the seven years since we last played Premier League football, the dynamics of the game have shifted and clubs such as ourselves had to opt for a different strategy in order to start progressing once again. One question I often see on Sunderland social media is, ‘Are we supporting a football club or a business organisation?’, and the answer to that is, ‘We’re supporting both’. Like it or not, they’re one and the same nowadays, and running the club efficiently as a business is just as important as being competitive on the pitch. The spending policies that led us to the brink of financial ruin clearly aren’t going to be repeated under this regime. They’re clearly intent on getting us back to the top flight, but not by risking the financial future of the club, and I’ll never make any apologies for backing that strategy wholeheartedly. Recent years have seen the most radical overhaul at Sunderland AFC that I’ve ever seen in my time as a supporter, and with that comes setbacks, misjudgements and the occasional poor decision. Does that mean it’s wrong? No, it simply means that it’s an ongoing process, and one that’ll hopefully allow the club to thrive in the years to come while ensuring that we’re on as solid a financial footing as possible. That’s exactly how a club like Sunderland AFC should be operating in 2024.

Dear Roker Report,

A little over a year ago, I sent an email to our beloved Kevin Phillips, politely asking him to stop writing about our cherished football club and team. At that time, the majority of his comments were always exceptionally negative, in my opinion.

Although I never received a reply from him, I’m very pleased to have observed that his articles on Sunderland do appear to be written in a much more positive vein these days, so thank you, Kevin, and good luck in your new position at Hartlepool United!

My following comments are intended for Kristjaan Speakman, but as I don’t have his email address, I’m hoping he that takes the time to read supporters’ letters occasionally, via Roker Report.

Dear Kristjaan, Following your arrival at Sunderland AFC, you’ve made some fantastic new signings for our club and I congratulate you for this achievement. However, I can’t help but think that if you were a project manager in ‘The Apprentice’, you would’ve been sacked for one massive misjudgment and a most unforgivable blunder. In my opinion, within a short time of presenting Ross Stewart with a new contact, your lack of foresight and ability to assess his standoff was inexcusable. Had your ability to evaluate the situation been of a level expected of someone in your position, at least three transfer windows wouldn’t have been wasted in the recruitment of an adequate replacement and experienced goal scorer. I appreciate your efforts to bring a replacement in, but after six, twelve and eighteen months for some of your latest attacking recruits, they’re clearly not of the quality we need to get out of the Championship My final question for you is why in these last two or three years have you never made a move for Lawrence Shankland, who appears to score goals for fun most weeks?

Robert Hall

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Robert. Thank you for getting in touch. Quite whether Kristjaan Speakman uses Roker Report’s ‘Fan Letters’ as a barometer to judge the mood among the wider fanbase, I’m not too sure, but when it comes to the way he handled the Ross Stewart situation, it’s very much a mixed bag. Yes, it was disappointing to lose Stewart after two and a half superb years at Sunderland, but the fact that we were able to bank £10 million for a currently injured player represented excellent value for money, and given the uncertainty surrounding his fitness, it’s fair to ask whether we actually got the better end of the deal. On the subject of the other attackers, it’s true that none of them have stepped into the vacancy left by Stewart, but you must remember that the Scot himself took time to get up to speed at Sunderland, and if there’s one thing we know about the current regime, it’s that they’ll give players time and patience. The likes of Hemir have clearly been brought to the club with the longer term in mind, and despite the demands to bring in players who can make an ‘immediate impact’, many of our most successful recent signings have been slow burners, so perhaps there’s no right or wrong way to go about it.

Dear Roker Report,

When 40,000 fans say something is very wrong but the club management claims it’s OK, who’s actually right, and why won’t the management admit to their mistakes?

There are two or three members of our team who don’t meet Championship standards but we pay their wages and continue to put them in the team instead of moving them on (not that any club would want them).

This also applies to Michael Beale, who hasn’t got a clue when substitutions should occur in the second half of a game when we’re a goal down.

The higher management don’t seem to care as long as they’re collecting revenue, but the fans are becoming disillusioned so maybe gate receipts will fall next season. I’m also dreading the Birmingham game as we’re going to get stuffed.

Bill Calvert