On This Day (17th February 2001): Sunderland exit FA Cup in the fifth round against West Ham

After wins against Crystal Palace and Ipswich in the third and fourth rounds respectively, Peter Reid’s Sunderland headed into this FA Cup fifth round clash with the Hammers feeling confident that they could progress even further in the competition.

Reid’s men were in fine fettle and had arguably overachieved in the league up to now, where we were sitting pretty in fourth place.

This outstanding run of form set us up nicely for this game, injuries and suspensions to Michael Gray and Don Hutchison respectively notwithstanding.

Harry Redknapp’s visitors could call on names such as Paolo Di Canio, Joe Cole, Frank Lampard and Michael Carrick, but it was striker Freddie Kanoute who got the vital goal during a game in which the Londoners were backed by 5,000 travelling fans who’d made the journey to the Stadium of Light.

As a spectacle, the game was as disappointing as they come with both teams showing very little in front of goal.

Despite showing glimpses of his ability, Kanoute was in danger of becoming a laughing stock early on in this game, being caught offside several times along with some missed chances in the first half.

Nevertheless, he was causing the Sunderland defence (who’d lost Stan Varga to injury), countless issues, with our insistence on playing a high line leading to severe difficulties.

During the first half, we struggled to create anything of note and the closest we came to scoring was a half chance from youngster John Oster.

Sunderland were clearly missing their absent stars, but the recalled John Oster almost made the breakthrough on the half hour after weaving his way into the danger area, but shot weakly wide.

Things did pick up from both sides in the second half, and West Ham’s urgency and speed caused us countless issues after the break.

After Niall Quinn went closest for the Lads in the sixty fifth minute, Lampard broke the line once again, only to shoot tamely at Thomas Sorensen.

The Sunderland goal was living a charmed life until Kanoute finally got the goal he probably deserved with fifteen minutes left.

Sunderland were continuing to defend high up the pitch, leaving them vulnerable to Kanoute’s pace. The French striker made amends for his earlier misses when Lampard turned creator to send him clear after seventy five minutes, but Sunderland will question goalkeeper Sorensen’s decision to race recklessly from goal. It made Kanoute’s decision for him, and he rolled home an easy chance with Sorensen stranded.

Sorensen’s decision to charge out of his goal did seem questionable, considering Kanoute still have had a lot of work to do, but you could’ve also questioned why we continued to play so high up the pitch, considering the pace the Hammers had at their disposal.

In the final fifteen minutes, we pushed forward, with Danny Dichio brought on in search of an equaliser, but to no avail.

To their credit, West Ham were the better team throughout and they probably deserved the win.