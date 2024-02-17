Match Preview: It’s Beale versus Mowbray as Sunderland take on Birmingham City

Saturday 17th February 2024

(18th) Birmingham City v Sunderland (10th)

Championship

St. Andrews

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

With his side on a run on 1 win in 11 on the road, and coming straight off the back of a pretty dire performance at Huddersfield Town in midweek, the last thing Mike Beale would have fancied was another trip on the road just three days later.

But, as it so always does, the fixture list has provided not only another trip away from Wearside, but it takes us to the West Midlands to take on a Birmingham City side led by none other than Tony Mowbray.

There are many opinions about why and how the form on the road has slumped this season, but an obvious hint is that although only two sides in the division have scored fewer goals away from home than we have (Leicester City and Leeds United), only five have scored fewer.

For a team that scored three goals in three successive away games earlier in the season and a side that has grown a reputation for playing attacking football, it’s a puzzle that needs to be solved.

Our record at St. Andrews isn’t great however, with only one win in eight in the league this century, but it wouldn’t be unlike this Sunderland side to pull out a performance following an evening like we witnessed on Wednesday in West Yorkshire.

We as Sunderland fans know all about rollercoaster seasons, but Blues fans are in the midst of one that definitely falls into that category.

Sitting 6th under John Eustace in mid-October, he was then replaced by former England ad Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. His time at St. Andrews totaled 83 days, and saw a slump to 20th in the table as a result of nine defeats in the 15 he was in charge.

Less than a week later, Tony Mowbray was appointed having left the Stadium of Light a month earlier and so far it’s been a mixed bag with two wins and two defeats in the five league games he has been in the dugout so far.

A disappointing defeat at Sheffield Wednesday was rectified in midweek with a useful home win against Blackburn Rovers, which as well as lifting spirits, has also created a six point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

That home win also came on the back of six without victory on home soil, which potentially makes them a different prospect to face for the Lads this afternoon at St. Andrews.

The betting...

The bookies have the Lads down as favourites at 5/4, while a home win is priced at around 2/1 and the draw is 9/4.

Head to head... at Birmingham

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 17

Draws: 14

Birmingham City wins: 30

Sunderland goals: 68

Birmingham City goals: 89

Last time we met... at St. Andrews

Friday 11th November 2022

Championship

Birmingham City 1-2 Sunderland

[Jutkiewicz 78’ - Simms 25’, Diallo 49]

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Wright, Batth, Huggins, Evans, Neil, Diallo (Roberts), Pritchard (Matete), Clarke, Simms (Embleton) Substitutes not used: Bass, Johnson, Ba, Bennette Birmingham City: Ruddy, Bacuna, Longelo, Colin (Jutkiewicz), Sanderson, Trusty, Mejbri (Chong), Bielik (James), Hogan, Deeney, Bellingham (Hall) Substitutes not used: Etheridge, Friend, Graham Attendance: 18,702

Played for both...

Seb Larsson

After starting out at Arsenal, Larsson signed for Birmingham City back in 2006 looking for first-team football. Four years and around 200 appearances later, Steve Bruce swooped to bring the Swedish international to the Stadium of Light on a free transfer.

Larsson spent six years with the Lads and made 203 appearances scoring 16 goals before joining Hull City in 2017 and returning to Sweden with AIK in 2018.