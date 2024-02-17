Fan Focus: Birmingham fan Billy on Mowbray, Pritchard, and what Sunderland can expect

When the two sides last met, Wayne Rooney was in charge of the club - do you think Birmingham would have been relegated had the club stuck with him?

It’s hard to say whether or not we would’ve been relegated with Rooney. If we were to keep the run of form we were on we would’ve 100% been relegated. If Wagner and co. were to stick with Rooney he would’ve had free rein over the January window, and no one knows who he could’ve brought in if anyone. We played some good sprees of football under Rooney, but I think his downfall was his man management and it showed with his last games that it would never have worked.

The man to replace him was our old friend Tony Mowbray, how has his tenure begun at Birmingham?

With Mowbray, it’s like Night and Day from when we had Rooney. I had the chance to go to Mowbray’s first two games and it was amazing the difference from watching Rooney at St. Andrews. The brand of football we were promised is now being delivered under Tony and we’ve been seeing better performances. The only downfall is the results we’ve been getting. We’ve played better than our opposition on all the occasions we’ve lost but we just haven’t been finishing our chances, as shown with the 75 shots and 1 goal. This just proves that the players want to play for Mowbray as they’re creating three times the chances they were.

With the club six points clear of safety, are you confident that Mowbray can guide the club to safety?

I’m 100% confident we will stay up now. The performances are flowing and the team seems as close as ever. I was a bit sceptical after the Sheffield Wednesday game but after watching the Blackburn game I’m confident in the team's abilities to perform when they need to. If we can work on the finishing we can be the team to beat for this last half of the season.

Moving into the players, Birmingham signed Alex Pritchard from Sunderland earlier this month, what were your thoughts on this signing?

I think for Birmingham City this is a huge signing. Alex Pritchard has a lot of attacking qualities that boosts our attacking depth and I believe the quality he has is unbelievable. He boosts the attack in ways we haven’t got at the moment and his chemistry with Tony Mowbray will allow him to perform at his best for the club. We only had one half of watching him for Blues so far and he already looks like a very good player.

Andre Dozzell and Paik Seung-Ho also joined the club, what impact have they made so far?

I was a bit skeptical of the Dozzell signing at first as I wondered where he would fit in. But after Mowbray moved Bielik to a center half, I completely understand the signing. Watching him play since he joined as well I really like him as a player. With Paik, I was more pleased with this signing as he looked a quality player and after watching him live, I think I can speak on behalf of all Blues fans, we love him. He likes to turn and drive and attack the opposition. Against Blackburn on Tuesday the two played together in a midfield partnership and they both looked very comfortable and both played extremely well, with Dozzell scoring and Paik with the Blues Focus MOTM.

Aside from the above-mentioned players, who should Sunderland be wary of?

As with every team we play I think they should all keep an eye on Bacuna and Dembele. They are very good players and on their day they can rip apart the best of the Championship. Both have shown their quality so far this year and I really believe they can make the difference in any game they play. My favourite thing about Bacuna is his desire and versatility. He can attack you from anywhere on the pitch, he’s played everywhere on the pitch this season apart from centre back and keeper and it just proves the sheer quality he has as a footballer. With Dembele, he can be a very good player at times as he has the quality to go through any defence in the league.

Jobe Bellingham has played in every match for Sunderland so far this season, in hindsight are you surprised Birmingham allowed him to leave?

In all honesty, I don’t believe Blues were the ones who wanted to see Jobe leave. As we’ve seen with the name on his shirt change it looks like he wanted to separate himself from his brother's name, and I completely understand. As much as we liked Jobe he had a constant pressure on his back at Blues to be what his brother was, so I think he wanted to leave as the final step to show he’s an individual player and to step out of his brother's shadow.

How do you expect Mowbray to set up tactically against Sunderland?

I think Mowbray sets up tactically to target Sunderland’s weak points. As a Birmingham fan, I’m not quite sure what their weak points are but Tony knows the squad very well. He knows a lot of the players inside and out so he will know how to set up to keep the likes of Clarke quiet and to be able to attack in a way that will be a major threat to Sunderland.

Are any players missing? Who do you think Mowbray will select?

We have George Hall missing as well as Alex Pritchard. I know some Sunderland fans weren’t happy with how Pritchard left but I think he has a lot of love for the club and it’s unfortunate that he won’t be on the pitch on Saturday. George Hall has been rather unlucky the last couple of seasons with injuries. He’s just come back into the U21 team so won’t be ready yet but he is a player I’m excited to see back on the pitch cause he shows a lot of class. As for Mowbray's selection on Saturday, I think he selects the hard-working players who are giving it 110% week in week out. The likes of Laird, Buchanan, Sunjic should be in the talks for guaranteed starters but it all depends on how people train. The only person I would say will guarantee be starting will be Jay Stansfield because his goals this season have been very important.

Sunderland have won their last three matches against Birmingham, what is your prediction for the final score?