Does Agent Ian really have his client’s best interests at Harte?

I’d like to make it very clear from the outset that I’m not writing this article from an anti-Jack Clarke perspective, and nor is it intended as a dig at our brilliant winger.

I absolutely love the man, and during what’s often been a turbulent campaign at the Stadium of Light his dazzling wing play, adhesive ball control, lightning fast feet and penchant for spectacular goals have illuminated a season that’s often promised far more than its delivered, although not for the want of trying on behalf of the Yorkshireman.

However, as we’ve all reluctantly accepted, we might be entering the final stanza of Clarke’s time on Wearside, with fourteen league games left to play.

Assuming that we fall short in our quest for the playoffs this season, there seems to be a consensus that he’ll be leaving the Stadium of Light for pastures new, and potentially heading to a top flight club for what’ll almost certainly be a sizeable fee.

And it’s here - the thorny issue of Clarke’s future - where things start to become murkier.

His agent, Ian Harte, has forged a reputation for loose talk and none-too-subtle hints about contractual situations and interest from other clubs, and during his recent appearance on the ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’ podcast, he opined that ‘hopefully this summer we’ll see Jack moving’.

Despite the fact that Harte was perfectly amiable during the discussion, as well as conceding (somewhat unenthusiastically) that we’re a ‘good footballing team’ who are ‘exciting to watch’, his comments could hardly be interpreted as anything other than a classless dig at the club to which his client is currently contracted, as well as another attempt to lay the groundwork for Clarke’s exit.

It would be grossly unfair to use Harte’s comments as a stick with which to beat Clarke.

He’s never given off any indication of being unsettled on Wearside, and his inspired form this season has hardly been that of a player who’s already eyeing up a Cheshire mansion or a bachelor pad in London ahead of a top flight move.

However, despite his sparkling form for Sunderland over many weeks and months, it’s important to remember that before he arrived at the club, Clarke’s career was at a crossroads and had been marked by a series of unsuccessful loan spells and a forgettable stint at Tottenham Hotspur.

We took a chance on him, gave him a stage on which his talent could shine, and the rest is history. He’s worked incredibly hard to improve and in turn, we’ve helped him to evolve from a raw and exciting winger into a dynamic, all-round attacker who stands in comparison with any other forward in this league.

Exceptional coaching, the backing of Alex Neil, Tony Mowbray, Mike Dodds and Michael Beale, as well as the unswerving support of the red and white faithful have played a major part in helping Clarke to attain his current status.

Harte would do well to remember that as he embarks on his podcast appearances, as well as the fact that we’re no longer a soft touch in the transfer market, as last summer’s sale of Ross Stewart demonstrated.

Harte is not some kind of Jorge Mendes-style ‘super agent’, blessed with a roster of A-list clients, a chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce and a level of influence and reach that touches the transfer market both at home and abroad.

His golden goose is Clarke, and therefore his status and credibility as an agent is heavily reliant on what the future holds for the winger.

With that in mind, I have to question whose interests he’s really taking care of with such declarations.

Harte must know that even if Clarke does make the step up to the top flight, there are no guarantees and if a move back to the big time didn’t work out, his reputation as an agent wouldn’t exactly be enhanced, even if his bank balance didn’t reflect it.

Clarke may well leave Sunderland this summer.

There’s an excellent chance that he’ll get his move to a Premier League club (something that’s almost a certainty if he cracks the twenty goals and assists mark), and no Lads fan would begrudge him that.

However, there are ways and means of going about it, and if and when the time comes, let’s hope that the player and his club part company on a classier note than Harte struck with his latest comments.

A bitter departure would be a sad end to what’s been a superb Sunderland career, and all we can hope is that during the remaining games, Clarke blocks out the ‘external noise’, continues to drive us on, and can finish the season with his status as a modern-day red and white great secured before he heads for the bright lights of the Premier League.