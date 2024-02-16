Can Chris Rigg inject some spark into Sunderland’s attack?

Gav says...

It’s time to start him.

Rigg’s ceiling is high and I never feel like he’s overawed when he’s chucked out onto the pitch, and most importantly, he doesn’t look out of place. At his age that’s a massive compliment to the player he is, and at some point soon we have to see what he can really do.

We have some cracking young players but what I feel has been missing from our team is the desire and heart that is sometimes needed to grab a game by the scruff of the neck. Sorba Thomas said after the Huddersfield game that they felt they could bully us, and that’s a big indicator that we’re missing a bit of bite in the midfield at times. Jobe and Ekwah in particular don’t show enough aggression to compliment their quality.

Rigg though has a bit of everything, and while I’m not expecting him to come in and totally revolutionise our play, I think he has something different to offer to what the others have.

I know they likely have a proper plan for his development, so I’m hoping that part of that is giving him first team starts soon. Preferably away at Birmingham, where we are going to need to dig in if we want to win the game.

Malc Dugdale says...

I’d love to see more of Rigg, and now’s probably the time for him and players such as Adil Aouchiche to be given some game time to see if they can make a difference.

The display against Huddersfield was lethargic and lacking in creativity and guile. It was also tactically questionable but the energy and application of the substitutes was as much, if not more of an issue.

Although Rigg is young, he’s bursting with attacking intent and skill, and he simply never stops running. He can more than hold his own at Championship level and has proven this since we were promoted.

There are regular stories of questionable validity suggesting that Rigg won’t be with us for long, and although they’re probably untrue, if he’s getting first team minutes, those suggestions will be treated with the contempt they deserve.

The team needs rotation and rest but it also needs an injection of freshness and energy.

Rigg can bring that, so let’s see him taking part off the bench, if not starting.

Tom Albrighton says...

Perhaps controversially, I’d be pumping the brakes on the Chris Rigg bandwagon for the time being.

As our season unfolds, we find ourselves dancing on the knife edge of a playoff push.

With that comes increasing pressure and relentless demands from fans for nothing but bravery, quality and success. With such a pent-up atmosphere, this may not be the environment for a young starlet to thrive in.

Instead, much like many of our recent additions to the squad, Rigg will require patience and a more subtle touch to turn him into a first team regular.

Although now might not be the moment, should the wheels come off and the playoffs seem beyond our reach, only then should we commit to giving Rigg and others the minutes they need.

In the short term, losing out on the playoffs may bring long term gain.

Without the club in ‘do or die’ territory and the more forgiving atmosphere it may generate, a slightly more serene if not disappointing landscape may prove to be the springboard for young talent and hopefully next season’s success.