Fan Letters: “Why should Michael Beale be given time at Sunderland?”

Dear Roker Report,

I despise the rhetoric that the fan base is in ‘meltdown’ because we lost.

Had we criticised the team after a win, we’d be called ‘worse than rubbish’. They’d say that we’re ‘negative’, ‘never happy’, and that we want the team lose, but this is the same crowd that complains when they’re called ‘happy clappers’.

I accept that under this model, we’ll have a young squad, and with that comes inconsistency.

I also accept that Tony Mowbray was tactically flawed and that sacking him was inevitable. I accept the fact that Michael Beale is now in charge and that the owner doesn’t want to plough millions in to get us promoted. After all, no club has a God-given right to be owned by someone who throws money about,

However, I don’t accept that Beale is an improvement and that we should be happy just because he’s here. I also don’t accept the idea that the strikers didn’t score under Mowbray, which seems to be used to defend Beale.

We had two strikers when Mowbray arrived. One was recalled and the other was injured, but when they played, they scored. This season, our striking options are worse.

Mowbray had his flaws and I was happy to point them out, but I still saw good performances.

We played flowing football which had us in and around the top six, even if we were inconsistent.

Beale wasn’t the man prior to Mowbray’s exit and he isn’t now. It was never about Mowbray going; it was that his successor showed no signs of being an improvement before his appointment or now that he’s been here for a decent amount of games.

Good results over Stoke and Plymouth didn’t change that, because we should be beating these teams if we want to be in the top six.

Stoke were woeful and Plymouth wasn’t a great performance, either. We’re no longer playing to our strengths under Beale because he believes that his style is better. That may or may not be the case, but it doesn’t suit what we have.

The bare minimum was beating teams at the bottom of the league and we’ve made hard work of that.

Ipswich and Hull were both there for the taking, and I would’ve accepted getting beat if I thought it looked like we were set up to try and win. However, the performances were limp and we got what we deserved.

So, who’s more important? The talented players we’ve invested a lot of time and money into or a coach?

If you look at Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he had to spend a lot of money on his defence to bring in the right players for his system and build something. We don’t have the financial clout to build a squad for Beale. It’s horses for courses but I don’t believe our horses suit his course.

I saw nothing when he was at QPR that marked him out as a great manager or coach, and from what I saw it was the likes of Joe Willock and Ilias Chair scoring special goals. At Rangers, I watched a lot of their games under him, and it was slow, laboured, and a chore to watch.

My question is: why him?

Why should we want to keep him on? Why should he be given the time to do more bad than good when the evidence suggests that it’s slower and more boring to watch? Also, all of the statistics are there in terms of lower XG, if you’re into that kind of thing.

I believe that Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ pride will be the reason that he doesn’t get sacked, as they won’t admit they’ve got it wrong.

However, unless Beale can get us playing attacking football again, he’s a lost cause for me and I know it’s the same for a lot of other fans.

Bradley

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bradley. Thank you for your letter. There’s no doubt that Michael Beale is currently in a very uncomfortable position. The wins over Stoke and Plymouth, coupled with the draw at Middlesbrough, were encouraging, but Wednesday night’s game against Huddersfield was poor and the reaction to the defeat from the supporters was entirely expected. I agree that under Beale, our football is often difficult to watch and that we’re not as expressive as we were under Tony Mowbray. He seems to be more of a pragmatic coach who believes in ‘keeping it tight’ and being efficient wherever possible, but that approach has brought about mixed results so far. I still believe that he deserves time, and the games against Birmingham and Swansea City could be pivotal for him. If we can pick up two positive results, it'll give Beale some breathing space once again, but if these games don’t go to plan, fan unrest will doubtless increase with some very challenging games on the horizon. It’s not an easy situation for him, but he and the players need to put Wednesday’s result behind them and show a far greater level of desire and application when we run out against the Blues on Saturday.

Dear Roker Report,

I was just wondering if anybody would be able to work out or even do a piece about this, but if we’ve sacked managers before and after the Kristjaan Speakman regime, based on their likely probability of success or promotion, how can they stand by the head coach in confidence as if there are no issues?

The very fact that Michael Beale is underperforming in terms of the club’s expectations and with fan unrest growing should surely be enough for his position to be under threat.

Usually, the club makes correct decisions and we can’t allow recent events to sully everything else that’s happened, but there’s a decision to be made.

If they’re to keep him in place, they need to publicly show support. On the other hand, if he’s to be fired, he needs to go while we still have time to salvage the season.

I know you can’t just do whatever the fans say but it would be nice if a piece could be done to compare the previous managers before they were sacked in relation to Beale’s current performance, and then in relation to where he aligns statistically with a desired level of performance or what would be needed for a bare minimum of reaching the playoffs.

Ben

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Ben. Thank you for getting in touch. It’s an interesting topic that you’ve raised, and maybe one of our writers will pick it up and turn it into an article, but in the meantime, I don’t see Beale’s position being under any threat from the club’s decision-makers, and nor do I believe he’ll be given a public vote of confidence. The club aren’t really in the business of doing that kind of thing any more, and they’re clearly willing to give Beale as much time as necessary. It’s admirable in one sense, but on the other hand, when Sunderland fans turn, they tend to turn in large numbers and often fairly quickly, so Beale simply has to oversee positive results. Effectively being judged by the fans on a game-by-game basis isn’t necessarily healthy, but that’s where he’s at, even if the club seem to have more faith in him.

Dear Roker Report,

After Saturday, I thought that Michael Beale was giving himself a chance to get the fans onside, but fast forward to Wednesday night and I have my doubts.

It seemed as if our players had been instructed to play at walking pace instead of getting themselves up for the game. None of our lads played well but Pierre Ekwah and Jobe were terrible, and yet were still on the pitch at the end.

Changes should’ve been made before half time but he did nothing.

I couldn’t care less if we have a head coach rather than a manager, and I accept that it’s always possible to get your team selection wrong, but once it’s clear that you’ve made a mistake, you put it right straight away, and Beale nothing other than frustrate the fans.

The jury may still be out but he must do better if he’s to survive.

I’d also say that we have major problems when Jack Clarke has a bad game, as no one else is able to become a match winner.

Bill Fisher

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bill. Thank you for your letter. What I found most disappointing about our display against Huddersfield on Wednesday was the lack of desire and aggression in our play. The hosts were incredibly motivated and their performance reflected that, whereas we didn’t seem to be up for it, with slack, lazy passing, poor body language and no real urgency. It was another lesson for these young players that skill alone won’t win you games of football. You’ve got to combine it with the right attitude and that certainly wasn’t the case against a very spirited and resilient Huddersfield team.

Dear Roker Report,

Our team is good but we have two major problems.

The first is letting the opposition get the first goal and the second is keeping Anthony Patterson inside his penalty area, because if the Plymouth forward had been on target with his long ball towards an open goal on Saturday, we would’ve been two goals down with Patterson stranded halfway down the field.

He doesn’t make many mistakes but this was a colossal error. I hope he’s learning not to do this again as it could cost us a playoff place.

Bill Calvert