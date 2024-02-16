Share All sharing options for: ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ is a tale of passion and pride on Wearside

The release of the third series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die has come at a time when both the club and the city of Sunderland itself are on the up.

Reliving the rollercoaster of emotions that marked our 2021/2022 League One promotion campaign was tense, and remembering just how bad we were during January and February of 2022 was another reminder of how far we’ve come over the past two years.

Across all three series’, the show has given me an immense feeling of pride in the club, our region, and the fans. As a Sunderland supporter who’s spent the majority of the last fifteen years in various areas of the UK, I’ve had plenty of insults thrown my way.

Through all of this, including the regular hammerings in the Premier League and the pain of back-to-back relegations, I’ve been persistent in wearing our colours and getting to as many away games as I can.

Why? Because it’s just what we do.

We get on with it and we always hold onto any crumb of hope we can find, even if it’s often been extremely challenging.

I could never be emotionally invested in any other football club to the extent that I am with Sunderland.

Plenty of players, coaches, and owners have come and gone, and most of them have left little to no legacy at the Stadium of Light. However, the fans are the one constant, and being devoted to this club feels like second nature at this point in my life.

For me, the series was a timely reminder of just how good getting to the match can be.

Football isn’t a ‘matter of life or death’, despite what Bill Shankly once famously claimed, but watching Sunderland has created some brilliant memories with friends and family over the years, often regardless of the result.

Saturday’s trip to Birmingham will be the first away game I’ve attended with my dad in almost fifteen years, and I can’t wait for it, despite how poorly we played against Huddersfield.

The landscape of Sunderland has changed almost beyond recognition in the last few decades.

Shipyards no longer line the Wear, and the pulley wheels of the region’s coal mines have stopped turning. Heavy industry gave Sunderland a proud identity, but it slowly disappeared and the city was often forgotten.

That said, the one constant throughout the economic downturn was Sunderland Association Football Club, and that’ll never change, regardless of what the next fifty or one hundred years might have in store for the city.

Judging by recent plans for the Sheepfolds Development and the Crown Work Studios, as well as the fact that there’ll be a new electric car battery plant opening in the area, the future is looking bright.

Our city has a rich and proud past, but it’s important to be able to look to the future while keeping our heritage alive. These new projects will hopefully ensure that the city can compete in the years to come, and it’s exciting to watch it develop from afar.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die is a reflection of this, highlighting the ‘win together and lose together’ ethos the club has constructed over many years, and particularly when things have gone from bad to worse.

In 2024, the club and the city should be looking towards a brighter future, and what could’ve been highlighted more is how the city itself is on the rise, thereby trying to dispel the narrative that Sunderland and the wider region are grim places to live.

Supporting Sunderland is something that we do.

It’s in our blood; it’s a dominant topic of conversation and it’s an escape from the trials and tribulations of everyday life, although the results may often affect your judgment on this one.

Results ebb and flow, and this season is no exception, but as frustrating as watching Sunderland can sometimes be, it’s become a passion that none of us can turn away from.