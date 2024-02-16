Share All sharing options for: On This Day (16 February 2009): Swedish international striker nears Stadium of Light exit door

Whenever there’s a discussion about ‘terrible Sunderland transfers’, Rade Prica’s name is often mentioned.

The Swedish international striker was signed by Roy Keane in January 2008. However, he barely played for us and was sold off at a pretty decent loss just over a year later.

On this day in 2009, it was reported in The Northern Echo that Prica – who’d not played all season – was on the verge of completing a move to Rosenborg to link up with Erik Hamren, his former boss at Aalborg.

On the surface, and taking the bare facts into consideration, Prica was a poor signing. Probably the worst of Keane’s reign, in fact, and when you take into account some of the dross he signed, that’s some accolade.

I loved Keano as our manager and I would’ve loved for him to come back when he was last linked with us, but transfers weren’t his forte.

Prica had gotten off to a brilliant start at Sunderland.

He’d been signed from Aalborg where he’d scored twenty eight goals in forty eight games (including finishing as the Danish league’s top scorer) for £2 million, and Keano said on his arrival:

Rade is an experienced striker with a good goalscoring record. He’s hungry to play in the Premier League and will give us attacking options.

He made his debut against Birmingham at home shortly after arriving, and made an instant impact.

Coming on as a half time substitute for Dwight Yorke, he could’ve had a hat trick. First, he scored a lovely goal, lifting the ball over Birmingham goalkeeper Maik Taylor when put clean through, before seeing a second goal harshly ruled out.

Finally, Taylor made a great save from a Prica header to deny the Swede, but he’d looked really, really good.

After the game, Keane said:

I was tempted to start Rade but I thought it would be unfair on the lad. Playing in a new league can be difficult but he made it look easy. He should’ve had a second. I was disappointed with the referee’s decision in that respect, but Rade took his one goal well. The finish is something that you just can’t coach and it was all about anticipation. Fans always take to strikers who score goals and I wasn’t surprised at their reaction to him. It’s a very easy relationship when things are going well.

Unfortunately, Prica’s Sunderland career was pretty much decided a few days later.

After coming off the bench after just seven minutes to replace the injured Kieran Richardson, Prica had the ignominy of being hooked by Keane shortly after half time, and although I loved Keano, that was poor management.

Prica made a further four substitute appearances for the Lads, and didn’t trouble the scoresheet again.

It was a shabby way to treat a twenty seven-year-old international striker, and his memory at Sunderland has been shaped by it. Based on the Birmingham game, I honestly felt that we had a good player on our hands, one that looked a bargain for the £2 million we’d paid.

Still, a year later, he was edging nearer the exit door, with talks on a move due soon.

He ended up joining Rosenborg and pairing up with the veteran former Spurs striker Steffen Iversen, who I still have a recurring nightmare about to this day, thanks to his single-handed demolition of us at Roker Park in 1997.

Prica played for Rosenborg for three years, scoring fifty seven goals in 104 games, before making sixty two appearances and scoring twenty four goals for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The fee we received from Rosenborg was ‘undisclosed’. but rumoured to be around £350,000. It was a massive loss, and the reason why Prica would deservedly be on any ‘shite transfer’ list.

However, I still believe to this day that given a decent chance, he’d have scored goals for us, but Keano had made up his mind at Anfield and once Keane’s mind was made up, it wasn’t for changing.

In 2015, Rade recalled his spell at Sunderland: