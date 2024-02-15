Matchday Musings: Sunderland fall flat against the Terriers in West Yorkshire

Another desperately disappointing away day, another loss, and more evidence that until Sunderland up their game in these kinds of fixtures, we’ll be there or thereabouts but always prone to stumbling when the opposition are willing to go the extra mile.

So, how did we find ourselves being outworked so comprehensively by Huddersfield? What the hell went wrong last night?

Despite a good deal of pre-match social media speculation that the trip to West Yorkshire might be a good opportunity to rotate, no major changes were rung by Michael Beale, with Jobe being drafted into the starting eleven in place of Patrick Roberts, and Leo Hjelde retaining his place after two solid displays.

With a somewhat rejuvenated Huddersfield having scored seven goals in two games under caretaker coach Jon Worthington, it felt as though a potentially challenging evening lay ahead.

It was a winnable game but certainly not a gimme, even if we needed to make amends for a dismal performance in the reverse fixture and ensure that the pressure was kept on our fellow promotion hopefuls in the process.

The early exchanges were fairly even, with Abdoullah Ba winning a free kick after being fouled by Alex Matos midway through a promising run, and the lively duo of Brodie Spencer and Sorba Thomas showing plenty of energy and positive intent down the left.

The midfield battle was shaping up nicely, too, with Jack Rudoni in particular seemingly well up for the fight and doubtless relishing the challenge posed by Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah.

Going forward, Nazariy Rusyn had a half decent sight of goal when he broke free on the right, but his shot was easily dealt with by Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls. Minutes later, a Huddersfield corner came to nothing as a Thomas outswinger evaded everyone as it sailed out of play.

Shortly afterwards, a raking pass from Jack Clarke found Ba, and his neat pass to Trai Hume led to a Sunderland corner on which we unfortunately couldn’t capitalise. It was feisty and frenetic, with Huddersfield showing no lack of confidence, despite their perilous league position, and we seemed to be slightly off the pace.

Midway through the first half, Clarke opted to shoot instead of playing in Rusyn, and the Ukrainian then played a decent ball into the home box with no Sunderland players there to meet it.

We seemed to be going through the motions and we lacked any real cohesion, with the killer pass eluding us, and we had a fright when Thomas broke into the box, pulled the ball back, and David Kasumu was unable to find the net.

Unfortunately, when the breakthrough came, it was for the home side, when a Rudoni free kick was fumbled by Anthony Patterson and Matty Pearson was there to bundle the ball home.

1-0 to the hosts and on the balance of play, it wasn’t unexpected, nor undeserved, as we began to look increasingly laboured and lacking in spark.

Whether it was simply down to a lack of energy, we limped through to half time (although we did almost level the game when Nicholls fumbled a shot from Neil) for a much-needed break, and the question was whether we could put another less-than-impressive forty five minutes behind us when the game resumed.

No changes were made at the interval, and kicking towards our own fans, we simply needed to show far more than we’d managed in the first half.

An early penalty shout for a Hjelde foul on Matos was dismissed, and Ba picked up a silly yellow card for petulantly kicking the ball away when play had been stopped. Another scare arrived when a Town free kick smacked Patterson’s post, and it felt as though we were losing control of matters, even as Jobe struck a firm shot that was gathered by Nicholls.

Nerves were gradually starting to creep into our game, and when Hume hesitantly cleared a cross from the right, only a fortunate Bellingham block prevented the hosts from making it 2-0 from the resulting corner.

On the hour mark, Timothée Pembélé and Patrick Roberts entered the fray as Beale turned to his bench.

Shortly afterwards, a speculative cross-cum-shot from Neil somehow evaded everyone as it drifted behind, before the midfielder won a free kick after a powerful run. Huddersfield stood firm, however, and with twenty minutes left, it was hard to see where an equaliser was coming from.

The final ten minutes were frustrating and we didn’t really show a great deal.

A reckless challenge from Mundle led to a lenient yellow card, and Nicholls prevented Hume from equalising with a smart save after he was played in by Mason Burstow.

1-0 was how it stayed, as our terrible away record continued and the Terriers closed out a thoroughly deserved victory.

For the Lads, it’s on to Birmingham on Saturday, and a reunion with Tony Mowbray. Let’s hope for a far better performance and a far greater level of application than we saw on Wednesday evening.