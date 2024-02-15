Minor changes, but we got what I half-expected

I saw no major surprises when the team sheet was released. After resting Jobe from the starting eleven for the last game, and bringing him on for the last half hour to swiftly see him score a goal like the one he caressed onto the inside of the post, you didn’t have to be a psychic to expect Jobe to start.

While the efforts of Paddy Roberts were decent over the weekend, the initial lineup being changed to replace him with Jobe made some sense ahead of kick-off, though there was always the risk of that change taking away the wide threat on the right. At times we really miss that width, and it can result in Clarke being more easily double man marked.

Wind the clock forward 96 minutes and for the majority of that game, that was exactly what we witnessed.

A lack of width most of the time combined with double marking to stop what did occur, in effect nullifying most of our creative sparks. We showed no real control through the middle which at times can be available to compensate for that. Clarke was getting double-bubbled every time the ball got within five yards of him.

To give Huddersfield some credit, the way they executed the tight marking on Clarke was very well done throughout the game. The likes of Rudoni are not known for their defensive prowess, but he did very well for a man known more as a midfielder who can attack, tracking back time and again while still being very effective for them in attacking moves.

To add to the other issues, when Roberts did come on, while he was somewhat effective at times, he then over-committed for a ball on the by line, and twanged something, meaning we now likely have even more issues sorting out that wide right option.

While I get Jobe deserved a start based on his last game, we desperately need to find an answer to the right side of our attack, as it is only working very occasionally at best, and we cannot depend on occasional strong performance from the likes of Ba or others to make this work.

Quality and commitment were both poor throughout

The game was very stop-start from the very early stages, with no real quality possession by either side for large parts of the game.

While that can be okay when we are playing a team in the lower half of the division away on a wet weekday night, it was disappointing to see Sunderland looking very lethargic the whole game, and in the first half there was no reason for this to be the case.

Even if tiredness was a factor later in the game, the effort and determination simply wasn't good enough end to end. At times when games are close or even when we go behind, we create opportunities by busting a gut to be better than the opposition.

Tonight we were seen to win free kicks and corners in attacking positions both while level and when behind, yet we weren’t showing any urgency to take the game to the hosts.

You have to ask yourself watching that, what’s going on with the team spirit on the road?

It may have been something to do with the shape the coach decided to employ, but whatever it was we looked very loose, disconnected and very error prone.

All of Ba, Jobe and Ekwah gave the ball away more than we needed in the first half. We failed to dominate pretty much any area of the pitch, and were out fought and left wanting in terms of the levels of desire to get the result. Dan Neil showed a few touches of class but he too was nowhere near the general commanding the game that he was in the second half at the weekend.

This game needs to be reviewed and much will need to be learned from it, as in terms of attitude and team spirit it was a country mile from an acceptable SAFC shift in this or any other league.

My wife isn't really interested in football, but commented that we looked like we were back in League One in this game. Playing like that, I would have to agree.

Final balls and critical passes were miles off

At half time I watched the stats rolling through the screen, and wasn't surprised to see that we had the better stats in the game in most areas.

The reality was though, when we did get through and create the early embers of a scoring moment, our key passes and shots were very poorly delivered.

Using the Ekwah play which took us to the edge of the box just after the half hour as an example - all that was needed was a simple clean sub-ten yard pass diagonally to left and we would have found a clear man to take a high probability shot on goal. We blew it.

I’m not singling out Ekwah here either. Ba also created a great chance just before half time where a mazy run took him all the way to the by-line, but he couldn't turn in and find his man for a tap in. On this occasion, at least one man had made a run, but our execution of the opportunity didn’t give the support player hope.

Rusyn did the same half way through the first half. I could go on.

Whether this is the accuracy of the player creating the chance, or the run being made by the support, we simply have to sort this out. If we make good runs and advance up the park and someone busts their arse to be there to benefit from his teammates' work, we have to test the goalie.

I don’t think we did that anywhere near enough, and that's very disappointing.

If you give them chances, teams will take them

While Huddersfield played well at times and we could well have lost by a couple more (and may have scored one or two on a better day) on reflection a lot of the decent chances came from our errors against Huddersfield.

The ball should have been cleared both for the free kick conceded by Luke O’Nien, and the chance on 25 minutes when we were very lucky to see them put it over the goalie's top left corner.

It isn’t very often that people like Ballard make a mistake, but he did for the latter one, and making mistakes in such crucial areas are often punished. In this game we were actually not punished anywhere near as much as we could have been.

Building on the theme of avoidable errors, in my view, Luke O’Nien was very lucky to be still on the pitch when the ref called half time with us one down. Already on a yellow card for the offence which led to their goal (which in itself was caused by other defenders failing to clear our lines), his lunging tackle on the stroke of half time on the far touchline would have surely seen him a second yellow if he made any contact.

He is the skipper of the team and really needs to lead by example, as he so often does. He almost made a bad situation much worse by putting his team a man down for a whole second half. Madness.

On the theme of giving chances to opponents, I also find it very frustrating that despite bringing in a lot more height since last season, we still seem very susceptible to set pieces, including corners. When we get such chances at the other end, however, we are frankly a bit shit.

Time after time crosses were cleared at the front post from our attempts to convert deadball options, when in our box, Huddersfield hassled and pressured us with pretty much every attempt.

Set pieces need to be better at both ends; we are poor at executing them and poor at defending them. We cannot blame height anymore, so we need to see what is the issue.

If we can sort set pieces out both ends and cut out defensive errors off the back of this game, maybe we can get something from this to help us for the rest of the season.

Final thoughts

It was a bad day at the office, where our shape seemed off, we failed to dominate any zone of the park, and we made too many mistakes.

I don’t think Beale got this right, and I don’t think what he intended to do was very well executed at all by the players on the paddock. It was a poor night all round, and this theme recurring away from home really needs to be addressed, and pronto.

More lessons to learn than positives from this one, but if we can treat this as a poor performance against a team rallying and fighting to stay up, and if we can develop off the back of it, maybe we can reset and kick on at the weekend.

Maybe.