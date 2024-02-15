Jobe’s a good’un!

The signing of Jobe Bellingham in the summer raised eyebrows across the footballing world. The main reason behind this was him being the brother of Jude, who is well on his way to being one of the best if not the best footballer in the world.

Jobe was set on a similar path, but his lack of minutes at Birmingham and Sunderland being a haven for young, exciting players made his switch to Wearside a logical one. Add the Speakman and Dodds connections into this, and Jobe ticked plenty of boxes to become a Sunderland player.

His run of starts in the side this season is something that few players his age can say they’ve replicated. 30 appearances, 28 in the starting eleven, have made him a near-permanent fixture in the side with only Anthony Patterson, Luke O’Nien, and Dan Ballard starting more.

A worry to many fans was that he would be burned out, similar to what happened with Callum Doyle in our promotion season. We have the players to rotate Jobe, and Beale decided to do this and a 25-minute cameo for the attacking midfielder saw him bag a superb goal and get back to his best.

There isn’t too much within SAFC in terms of pressure on Jobe, but the outside world is all over him. As the brother of Jude playing in England, a lot of media and social media attention is on Jobe and fans of other clubs love to dish out the line ‘he’s not as good as his brother!’ despite the fact he is still just 18.

Managing Jobe as he develops is hopefully another key reason why the ex-Birmingham man chose Sunderland. Our track record of investing time and patience in youth is paying off, with Jack Clarke and Dan Neil quickly becoming two of the best players in the Championship, surely destined for big things.

Jobe has needed a rest, as all players do now and again, especially those who have yet to play a full season of professional football. We knew Micheal Beale had a good reputation as a coach and in certain man-management moves in recent weeks, including easing up on Jobe, we’re starting to see this come through.

Through our commitment to Jobe, he’s surpassed 50 Championship appearances already in his early career. He is learning on the job and the confidence and ability he possesses are plain to see, with the support of our youth-first approach to building a football team we will continue to see just why Jobe has been given plenty of praise.

Jobe will likely end up clocking at least 40 league appearances this season, and in doing so will no doubt have learned valuable lessons in the game. If we are the club to develop the midfielder and start to get the best out of him, then that’s a win for all involved.