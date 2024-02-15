On This Day (15th Feb 2014): Gardner stunner sends Sunderland into the next round of the FA Cup

In a season of perennial struggle for Gus Poyet’s Sunderland in the league, the cup competitions were becoming a welcome distraction for his team.

With his side already in the final of the Capital One League Cup, his side overcame a much changed and lethargic Southampton side in drab fifth round contest.

On the face of it, it seemed a perfect opportunity for both sides - especially Southampton - to aim for some silverware. Managed by Mauricio Pochettino, Southampton were impressing in the league but the Argentinian coach decided to rest some of his key names.

With Poyet doing the same, it led to a cagey and uneventful game where both sides naturally looked disjointed and rusty given the abundance of changes they both made.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and Striker Ignacio Scocco - who both joined in January - got a rare start for Sunderland. Surprisingly, Ustari had very little different to do in a first half where the Saints barely threw a punch.

The biggest talking point fell to Sunderland when they felt that they should have had a penalty after Luke Shaw appeared to push Fabio Borini to the ground as the Italian entered the box.

As the first half went on, Southampton improved and Ward-Prowse draw a decent save from Ustari after smart build-up play by Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert.

It took four minutes into the second half before anything of real note occurred in the game and it is truly unfortunate that just under 17,000 fans were there to witness a fantastic goal through Craig Gardner who latched onto a loose ball just outside the Southampton box before smashing it in from 25 yards.

His modest celebration afterwards didn’t do justice to the quality of the strike from the midfielder which gave some life to a game that was truly struggling.

One would be mistaken for believing that this would have livened the away side up but they were severely stagnant throughout.

Their best opportunity came to the feet of their talisman Lambert where the striker missed an open goal from four yards out after good build up play between Steven Davis and Nathaniel Clyne.

Before the final whistle, Sunderland had chances to double their lead through Fabio Borini and Connor Wickham but ultimately, the one goal was enough in a game where many questioned the importance of the FA Cup after both teams made so many changes.

When put to him that he too could have a statue like Bob Stokoe should he win a trophy with Sunderland, Gus Poyet was quick to play the down the importance of the cup.

”Apparently to be more famous, it’s better to win the cup. I don’t want any more people knowing me, I think they know me enough, so I would prefer to stay in the Premier League. “It’s a personal feeling. I can’t answer for anybody else, it’s me. I would be devastated if we go down, so it’s me.”

Survival was the name of the game for Poyet who’s side were actually in a rich vein of form around this time where this win was their seventh in ten games.