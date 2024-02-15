Share All sharing options for: “No Clarke, no party” — Our writers react to Sunderland’s defeat to Huddersfield

Joseph Tulip says...

Another disappointing outcome

We never got started on an evening when Huddersfield always seemed to have the edge over a Sunderland side who looked a shadow of the team that excelled in the second half against Plymouth on Saturday.

Whether this was a result of fatigue caused by a lack of rotation or another sign of transition eleven games into Michael Beale’s reign, it’s obvious that we remain frustratingly inconsistent.

A lack of cutting edge

I spent the whole game waiting for us to click into gear but it just didn’t happen and as the evening wore on, we looked increasingly unlikely to score.

It seems obvious that Beale is still working out his favoured combinations in the final third.

We haven’t got a ‘go to’ number ten and Abdoullah Ba still doesn’t appear to have found a settled position, resulting in a lack of genuine width on the right.

‘Relentless’ Romaine Mundle

Despite his booking for getting a bit overzealous, Mundle brought urgency and fight to the game during the final twenty minutes.

He looks comfortable with the ball at his feet and clearly has both pace and skill. Surely he has a big role to play moving forward.

Jumping on the Beale bandwagon

I’ve heard murmurings of ‘Beale Out’ since the final whistle and such calls make no sense to me. He’s our head coach for at least the remainder of this season and he wasn’t hired on a match-by-match basis.

After Saturday, most people accepted that Beale had some credit in the bank and although we all expected a win last night, it didn’t happen and we must support him as he strives to get the team winning consistently.

Kelvin Beattie says...

Credit to Huddersfield

On a night when none of our star players fired, you have to praise Huddersfield for a gritty and hardworking performance.

Their plan to nullify Jack Clarke was just about perfect.

Mundle shows some promise

Whilst he was lucky not to be sent off, Romaine Mundle showed good energy and a bit of skill during his short cameo.

A mysterious malaise

The pace of our general play last night was mystifying.

Even after conceding, we seemed content to tap the ball sideways and backwards, with the opposition standing off and letting us.

There appeared to be a lack of urgency on a night when we should’ve been tearing up the park against a team that can’t stop leaking goals.

An off night for our big players

It might be a tad harsh to single out individual players on such a poor night all round, but I’m going to.

Jack Clarke was well marked for most of the game and it took until the 84th minute for him to try his luck down the right wing!

Can someone please get hold of Abdoullah Ba and tell him to stop falling down as easily as he does? Diving and dramatically appealing for the free kick is going to win him no friends on our terraces, and it looks like the referees are already onto him.

Can a coach also have a word with Jobe and get him to mix his game up a bit more when he receives the ball?

The signature turn backwards has obviously been sussed by the opposition, as he lost the ball on a number of occasions. Even when he retains possession, it slows the pace of any attack.

A bad night at the office, despite almost sneaking a draw at the death.

Tom Albrighton says...

A familiar story

When it comes to goals, it’s bangers and bangers only, I’m afraid.

If we don’t score brilliant goals, we simply don’t score and last night was another case of failing to create anything concrete in front of goal.

For all the talk of working on crosses, it seems we might need to do a bit more, like actually putting good ones in or getting strikers in there.

Sunderland outfought

As is usually the case when a mid table side comes across a relegation-fighting underdog, you can get caught cold and find yourself being outfought.

Aside from Luke O’Nien (who ironically gave away the daft free kick leading to the game’s only goal), everyone else was comprehensively bullied.

In games like this, you either have to be willing to give as good as you get or let your quality show. We basically did neither from the outset and as a result, became a very easy scalp.

No Clarke, no party

The reliance on Jack Clarke is easy to understand, but it makes for a frightening prospect upon his inevitable departure.

Clarke has enough credit in the bank and you can forgive him for last night’s performance, but there’s a real worry that should he not perform, we’re completely incapable of getting out of the hole itleaves us in.

A funny old season so far

After years of asking for a break from either promotion campaigns or relegation dogfights, a relaxing mid-table season was meant to be a welcome break for both our collective sanity and the health of our hearts.

Instead, the ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ nature of being a decent mid-table side means nights like this are neither surprising nor particularly disappointing.

The real shame in all of this is that I’m not sure it has to be this way, but it’s all a bit unexciting.