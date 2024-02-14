Andy’s Player Ratings: Huddersfield 1-0 Sunderland - Rank away form continues with another loss

Anthony Patterson: 5/10

Had little to do at the weekend but one error allowed the opposition to score and that was the same again tonight. Palmed a soft free kick right into the patch of a Huddersfield player.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Some good, some bad. Some sloppy passing and troubled a bit by the Huddersfield left winger and came out after the break looking all at sea. Settled down when he switched to left back and recovered well early on when a poor Neil pass put Ballard in trouble. Almost got an equaliser very late after being played in by Burstow

Dan Ballard: 5/10

Competed well with the home side’s attack and won a lot of aerial balls but made some odd decisions like trying to shoulder barge an attacker who was running at him, missing him and allowing him room behind.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Carried the ball out of defence well and covered well when Huddersfield were in good positions. Gave away a needless free kick that the home side converted.

Leo Hjelde: 6/10

Defended OK down the left and got forward a few times in support of Clarke without being found, passing still looks erratic.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Followed up his great game at the weekend with a very sloppy one tonight, his passing wasn’t crisp enough and although there was plenty of endeavour, it just wasn’t his night.

Pierre Ekwah: 4/10

Thought he was poor tonight, not enough drive from him and generally played far too slowly. A couple of very poor corners as well.

Abdoullah Ba: 5/10

Played at the tip of a diamond initially and then moved to the right, had a couple of moments where he showed some drive going forward but nowhere near enough.

Jobe Bellingham: 5/10

Still gets caught occasionally when he tries to put his back into an opposition player so he can quickly pivot but telegraphs it too much. Made some good runs forward, particularly in the first half that weren’t found and made some important blocks at the back, notably clearing a Rusyn header off the goalline.

Jack Clarke: 3/10

Nothing at all happened from him tonight, couldn’t get going at all and was always double or triple teamed whenever he had the ball. Kept trying but without any kind of success.

Nazariy Rusyn: 5/10

Very isolated for most of the game but kept running the channels and occupying the centre backs. Had a few half chances, at best, but very little to work with.

Substitutes

Patrick Roberts: 5/10

Some drive from Roberts but Huddersfield defended well against him.

Timothee Pembele: 5/10

Gave us a bit of thrust on the right hand side but allowed the left winger to get past him far too easily on one occasion.

Romaine Mundle: 5/10

Got stuck in again but far too much and could have easily picked up a red for a high tackle.

Mason Burstow: 5/10

Played a nice through ball to Hume late on which almost found an equaliser.

Man of the Match: Luke O’Nien

No-one had a good game really but I’ll give my man of the match to Luke O’Nien, he competed well with the Huddersfield attack, mopped up a few breaks in behind and tried to get us going with some bursts through midfield.