Starting XI: One change predicted for Sunderland at Huddersfield tonight

Saturday was that cliched game of two halves, and hopefully second half Sunderland turn up for the full 90 tonight. As far as team selection goes, the lads who came off the bench - particularly Jobe and Rigg - impressed, so it’ll be interesting to see if one of them comes into the team tonight. Beale has talked about needing to use his squad, but I wonder whether he’ll make more use of players from the bench than necessarily changing his starting team too much. We’ll see. Here’s what I think the manager might do.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Could probably have done better with Plymouth’s goal on Saturday - thought he did well initially but didn’t get back home when he probably should have. Will probably be in for a busy night tonight.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Leo Hjelde

Same again here. I’ve read suggestions of resting Ballard tonight in case he gets booked and misses the Birmingham game, but Huddersfield are direct and strong up front, and I think we’ll need his aerial strength today. O’Nien was excellent again on Saturday (see, Luke!) and will line up alongside Hume and Hjelde.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham

Ba lined up more centrally on Saturday, and Beale said he brought Jobe and Rigg on as we needed to win more midfield battles. I think we’ll see Jobe come back in tonight alongside Ekwah - whose goal-scoring is proving important - and Dan Neil, who was superb at the weekend.

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Naz Rusyn, Jack Clarke

Rusyn has to keep his place through the middle for the rest of the season, as far as I’m concerned, while Clarke is a guaranteed starter. On the right, I think we’ll see Patrick Roberts start on the bench, with Ba coming back over to the wing. Roberts has just returned from injury, and I think Ba’s pace could be important as we break. I reckon Roberts will come on in the second half to good effect.