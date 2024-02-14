Share All sharing options for: On This Day (14 Feb 1981): Foxes on the run as The Black Cats roar

Leicester had just beaten Manchester United and Liverpool in consecutive games when they arrived at Roker Park looking to keep a run of victories going that would save their season. They had gone up as champions the previous season, with Sunderland in the second promotion spot, but had found the going tough to say the least.

After a fantastic start to the season, where we sat proudly at joint top at one point, Sunderland were being dragged into the relegation battle, with our away form letting us down.

New £185,000 signing Tom Ritchie (a forward who never seemed to stop scoring against us) would make his home debut, and Joe Hinnigan would play his first game for five months, in for the suspended Joe Bolton.

John Hawley continued up front, but with a very public “boot up the jacksy” from coach Frank Clark to up his work rate and get stuck in. This was all over the local papers in the day or two before the game, with Hawley denying any issue and disagreeing/responding to Clark in the press.

As I took my place in the Fulwell End for this game, I detected a buzz of positivity. Our home form was not that bad and we had played some decent football at times. Despite our precarious position, I think we felt that in recent signing Ian Bowyer, Kevin Arnott, Stan Cummins, and Gary Rowell, we had enough guile and creativity to feed our new forward partnership.

The game kicked off with a good noise coming from the home support. Sunderland were quickly into their stride and we were looking lively all over the park. Leicester too, appeared to have come to attack and a good contest ensued.

On thirteen minutes, Ian Bowyer and Tom Ritchie exchanged passes and the ball was fed to the overlapping Joe Hinnigan. He sent a low wicked cross into the box, that the lively John Hawley challenged for. The ball spun awkwardly on to Stan Cummins who readjusted marvellously to hammer home from close in.

I loved watching Stan Cummins play and he was at it from the start. He was small, elusive, two footed and could go either way past his marker. He was also a bit of a terrier and rarely ceded possession easily.

The game continued at a good tempo, Leicester probably shaded possession but rarely got anywhere near our goal. On thirty-one minutes though they almost got level. The industrious Wilson struck a tremendous shot that was saved and held by Barry Siddall.

As the half drew to a close, I was struck by the stamp Ian Bowyer had placed on the game. In truth since his transfer, we had not seen too much of his Forest form, today he had bought his A’ game, winning tackles and interceptions, always ready to receive the ball, and with simple accurate passing.

The first half had been a hard but relatively fair contest, the second half was anything but! Whatever was said to the city team in the dressing room, they came out for the second half with a different intensity. Jock Wallace their Scottish manager was no shrinking violet, in the previous month he had made an ambitious attempt to sign Johan Cruyff.

The referee appeared unwilling to intervene in some of the rough house tactics employed by the Foxes, so some of Sunderland’s players responded in kind! Shaun Elliott and Gordon Chisholm loved a battle and Ian Bowyer showed in this half that he could dish it out if needs be!

Despite the tactics, Leicester were still not getting anywhere near our goal, with skipper Rob Hindmarch, Shaun Elliott, and Steve Whitworth in parsimonious fettle!

Midway through this second half battle, Sunderland almost increased their lead. A veritable bombardment of the city goal, saw Bowyer and then Chisholm have good shots blocked. One of the rebounds fell to Stan Cummins who beat his marker all ends up and lobbed the keeper. It was a sublime piece of skill that lit up the slugfest but the ball sailed just past the post.

Foe all Leicester’s possession and tactics, the Sunderland defence contained them well, whilst continuing to look dangerous on the break.

The victory maintained our mid table position albeit on goal difference above Coventry and Wolves. Leicester dropped into the relegation places and were eventually relegated at the end of the season.

We continued to flirt with relegation right up to the last game of the season. Our home form was not that bad as we won ten and drew four, away from home we lost fourteen and drew three!

This was a “funny old season,” we actually played some good football and gave some of the top teams a real fright, beating Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leeds. Unfortunately, Ken Knighton was not given the opportunity to build on the season and was sacked by new chairman Tom Cowie with four games to go despite Sunderland being sixth bottom. New signings Ian Bowyer and Tom Ritchie did not shine and Knighton paid with his job. John Hawley too left the club playing his last game two matches after this fixture despite putting a good shift in against the Foxes.