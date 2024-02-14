Score Predictions: Can Sunderland tame the Terriers in their own backyard?

Predictions League - latest result

The predictions team were all very confident that we’d beat Plymouth, and three of them were bang on in terms of the outcome, with Malc, Jack and Will correctly calling a 3-1 win.

However, none of them managed a four point maximum, with Ekwah’s goal not being predicted by any of them or anyone else.

Matty, Martin and Bomber all earned a point for predicting the right outcome, meaning points were earned across the whole team, which isn't often the case.

All told, there was no change in the order of the table, although Martin’s lead has narrowed slightly.

League Table

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = Three points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = One point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = One point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = Two point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

If we can play like we did in the second half against Plymouth, we can score against anyone.

We’ll have learned a lot from the first half and will likely rotate and tweak based on that. With confidence high I see this being at least a draw, but ideally another strong win with more than a one-goal gap.

If Southampton can score five, we can as well, but I expect us to be a bit more reserved away from home, especially after the defensive error at the weekend and the Terriers’ recent scoring streak.

Rusyn did very well on Saturday, despite not scoring, and he’s due a goal.

His pace and running lines will hopefully help him to get us ahead and set us on the way to a very welcome away win, which would be our first since the 1-0 win at Hull on Boxing Day.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

Huddersfield scored three and led twice against the high-flying Saints, and yet they still left St Mary’s with nothing.

Nevertheless, I’m sure it’ll have instilled some confidence, particularly as that made it seven goals in their last two games!

We turned in a fantastic second half display to beat Plymouth and this stage of the season, we need to secure consecutive results to keep the pressure on those around us.

This’ll be a tricky game, with both sides scrapping for success at opposite ends of the table, and hopefully Rusyn can get us out of the blocks for the win.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Pierre Ekwah

Our current run of form has me as high as a kite, but what tends to happen is that I’ll back a win and a clean sheet before we lose or scrape a draw, so apologies in advance.

However, against Plymouth in particular, we looked more like the ‘better Sunderland’, full of youthful exuberance and confidence, and I’m all for it.

So, my red and white-tinted glasses are firmly on, and I’m ignoring our wretched away form, the fact that Huddersfield were 2-0 up at half time on Saturday, and that they beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 last time out at home.

Pierre Ekwah has found a bit of goalscoring form now that he’s playing a little further up the pitch, so let’s have another bullet from outside the box tonight, Pierre!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

This’ll be a tougher game than some might expect, with Huddersfield’s caretaker manager Jon Worthington seemingly taking the shackles off after Darren Moore’s negative spell in charge.

We looked good during the second half on Saturday and if we can take that level of performance into tonight’s game, we should be OK.

For our first goalscorer, I’d love it to be Nazariy Rusyn but I’m going for Clarke to make the first dent on the scoresheet.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 2 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

After a more than solid second half against Plymouth, the Lads are back on their travels to the John Smith’s Stadium, which is playing host to a seemingly free-scoring Huddersfield Town side following the sacking of Darren Moore.

We’re slowly getting better under Michael Beale but we’re prone to poor spells during games and we’ve been punished on both of the last two occasions.

I’m afraid that if this occurs against a very quick counter attacking side with rising fight, it might cause us a lot of trouble, and it’s something we need to focus on if we’re to not concede first and possibly keep our first clean sheet in a while.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Last time out, we scored three smart goals and saw some evidence that maybe Michael Beale’s style is starting to have an impact. Coming back from a goal down was good to see, and I hope we can continue in the same vein tonight.

Huddersfield are still floating around the bottom of the league, with only a 4-0 win over a dismal Sheffield Wednesday to shout about, and most recently they threw away a two-goal lead against Southampton. They’re not a good side, and we must impose ourselves on the game.

We’re unbeaten in three games, with two victories, and I’d like us to continue this trend, which would set us up nicely for Birmingham on Saturday. You always have to back Clarke away from home and I expect him to deliver once again.