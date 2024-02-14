Match Preview: Another big test for Beale as Sunderland take on Huddersfield

Share All sharing options for: Match Preview: Another big test for Beale as Sunderland take on Huddersfield

Wednesday 14th February 2024

(21st) Huddersfield Town v Sunderland (7th)

Championship

John Smith’s Stadium

Kick-Off: 19:45

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are available via www.safc.com.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via the red button on Sky Sports and www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out our post-match player ratings at RokerReport.sbnation.com

The build up...

The Lads travel to West Yorkshire on the back of three games unbeaten, but it’s also during a run of only one win in our last ten away from home.

On away form alone, we’re thirteenth in the table and after getting back on track at home with a couple of victories, it would be nice to regain some form on the road.

It might be a surprise to some but our defensive record away from home is impressive, so much so that we boast the joint lowest number of goals conceded, along with Leicester City and Leeds United.

This is only the second time we’ve played a league game at the John Smith’s Stadium this century, with our previous visit ending in a comfortable 2-0 win for Sunderland back in November 2022.

This is Huddersfield’s fifth season since relegation from the Premier League back in 2018/2019, and other than a third place finish in 2021/20222, their highest finish is eighteenth.

Things got desperate last season and it was the appointment of Neil Warnock that managed to get them out of trouble. After starting the 2023/2024 campaign at the helm, Warnock was replaced in September by former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

This plan didn’t quite work out, however, and at the end of January, Moore was sacked after winning only three games out of the twenty three he took charge of in all competitions.

Former Huddersfield player, academy physio, youth team coach and first team coach Jon Worthington has stepped in as caretaker manager for the time being.

A 4-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday in the game that followed Moore’s departure lifted the mood, and three goals during the last ten minutes at Southampton denied the Terriers a result last time out.

The betting...

The bookies have the home side down as at 12/5 for the win, while an away win is priced at around 11/10 and the draw is 11/5.

Head to head record at Huddersfield

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 13

Draws: 14

Huddersfield Town wins: 17

Sunderland goals: 53

Huddersfield Town goals: 67

Last time we met at the John Smith’s Stadium

Wednesday 2nd November 2022

Championship

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland

(Pritchard 55’, Diallo 90’)

Sunderland: Patterson, O’Nien, Wright; Batth, Cirkin, Evans (Neil 62’); Embleton (Ba 62’), Dajaku (Simms 45’), Diallo; Roberts (Matete 79’), Pritchard (Bennette 90’) Not Used: Bass, Hume Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Spencer, Ruffels; Camara, Helik, Nakayama (Diarra 45’), Holmes, Rhodes (Ward 62’), Rudoni, Jackson (Boyle 87’) Not Used: Bilokapic, Mbete, Russell Attendance: 19,341

Played for both...

Tony Norman

The Welsh international goalkeeper made his name at Hull City where he made well over four hundred appearances in eight years before Denis Smith brought him to Roker Park in a record-breaking deal that involved Bill Whitehurst moving in the opposite direction.

Norman spent seven years at Sunderland and left many good memories, especially some of those created during the run to the 1992 FA Cup final.

After leaving in 1995, Norman was picked up by Huddersfield Town where he spent two more years before retiring.