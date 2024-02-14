How does Micky Beale fix Sunderland’s away form this week?

Malc Dugdale says...

I’d really like to see us go for it at Huddersfield as we used to last season in most away ties when our away form was our better bet, which seems to have flipped this campaign. That’s a good thing for home form, but being strong at both would be a lovely thing to see.

Despite that being my hope, I feel we do need to be a little cautious too.

Across January, “The Terriers” were the one-goal wonders of the championship, scoring once in all league games home and away, and drawing them all bar the New Year’s Day 4-1 solid beating by Leicester.

In February, however, they have stepped things up, leading Southampton twice (0-2 then 2-3) on their patch in their last game, only to lose 5-3 in an eight-goal monster.

Before that, they demonstrated the decent goal threat we will face at their place while also being tightened up at the rear end, with a 4-0 thumping of Sheff Weds, with all four coming in the last 25 minutes.

It’s an interesting one, this game, as I am happy we can attack as well as the rest of this league, so them coming at us at their place is probably a good thing for SAFC. We thrive with space, and if they have a go and don’t go for a low block, all good with me.

Our defence was solid in the Plymouth game other than the freaky one we let in, and it clearly needs to be that way on Wednesday night with this revived scoring streak Huddersfield has found.

In terms of personnel and shape, I expect Jobe may start this one after resting for the first part of the weekend game, though if he comes off the bench again and does what he did there’s no harm in that!

Rusyn needs to stay up front for me, and I’d like to see some of Hemir if we get the game in a good place and have the option to play him. His recent goal in the second string deserves some first-team minutes for sure. We need to keep the surrounding players hungry and keen, so half an hour for young Semedo will help with that.

One positive from the weekend is that we showed we have turned the tide struggling with lower division sides against Argyle, but they really had a go at our gaff, so bring it on Huddersfield, we are likely better off if they do the same.

Dan Harrison says...

Since Beale’s change to a more natural 4-3-3 with only one traditional ‘6’ in Dan Neil, we’ve looked far more of a threat in midfield when playing at home. That being said, we’ve struggled to really get involved in away games under Beale.

As he alluded to in his post-match comments, there’s definitely going to be some rotation on Wednesday, and we’ll probably see a combination of Jobe & Aouchiche sitting ahead of Neil in this one. With Roberts seemingly still returning to full fitness, the deployment of Mundle could be key as he offers bags of pace that works well in transition.

Similarly to Malc, I’d like to see us come out firing and attack Huddersfield from the jump, knowing that they’ve got a defence like a leaky sieve (conceding 19 in their last 8 games). However, I suspect we’ll spend much of the first half absorbing pressure.

We’re a team that doesn’t lose when taking the lead first (Ipswich aside), and therefore, I think Beale should be placing more emphasis on starting faster in games.