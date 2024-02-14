Fan Focus: Terriers fan Matt is predicting a Valentine’s Day score draw against Sunderland!

Darren Moore was recently sacked as Huddersfield manager. What were the key factors behind that decision?

I think Darragh MacAnthony summed it up best on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast when he said that ‘Darren Moore just did a shit job’. With only three wins in twenty three games, he gave evasive and lifeless interviews to a fanbase who demand some oomph and character in their leaders, and when your brand of football is dull, insipid and tactically inept, Moore unfortunately endeared himself to no one. It was the wrong move to appoint him but the right move to let him go.

The man tipped to take over from Moore is ex-Swansea manager Michael Duff. Would you welcome that appointment?

Similar to Moore at Huddersfield, Duff was just a really bad fit for Swansea. He suits us a lot more than he does them and we have players that I think Duff would be able to utilise to make his preferred brand of football work (to an extent). However, it feels like we do best when we think outside of the box and appoint a relative unknown, but someone who has a clear identity and is flexible but principled. Think David Wagner and Carlos Corberan, who were big successes having arrived from leading reserve or ‘B’ teams. I think Huddersfield are ripe for a change of direction and I’d like to see someone who isn’t from the Championship ‘merry-go-round’ given a chance. However, the issue with that is how perilous our league position is. One bad move, and it could be curtains for our Championship status.

Under caretaker manager Jon Worthington, your team has scored seven goals in two matches. What’s he changed that Sunderland will have to be wary of?

The team use their strengths now. We press high, go at teams and the players are allowed to express themselves, which is in stark contrast to Moore’s rigid monotony. We now play like Terriers as opposed to zombies on spice.

Looking at your league position, the club currently sits two points above the drop zone. Are you confident of survival?

It all hinges on getting the next managerial appointment right. In fairness to Moore, he had to cope with a horrendous injury list which has shown little to no sign of letting up. If we can get players back to fitness and make the right move on the next manager, I think we’ll finish in lower mid-table. Get the appointment wrong and we could be dining in Mansfield next season.

Huddersfield recently signed strikers Bojan Radulović and Rhys Healey, as well as defender Radinio Balker. What have they brought to the table?

Very little, as yet. Both Radulovic and Healey got injured straight away and Balker has only started one game and missed two through separate illnesses. Radulovic is a target man who has a deft touch but has struggled for match sharpness so far, with the Finnish League ending in October. Balker looked great against Sheffield Wednesday and is a quick centre back who’s very comfortable with the ball at his feet, which makes him ideal to beat phase one of the opposition press.

The club also signed highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos on loan. Has he brought some quality to your midfield?

Initially, Darren Moore played him as a sitting six and we saw very little evidence as to why he came with such a reputation. However, Jon Worthington has recently employed him as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder who’s the first phase two presser from midfield, and in that role he’s been sensational in the past two games. He absolutely flies into tackles, wins a lot of second balls and sets us up on the counter. He can be a little reckless on occasions, but his form has been very encouraging since Moore departed and as a result of being used correctly by Worthington.

Aside from the players mentioned above, who should Sunderland fans be wary of?

Sorba Thomas has been excellent this season, and in his last eight games, he has three goals and five assists. He currently sits in third place in the league for most key passes and joint fifth for assists. Josh Koroma has also shown an upturn in form since Darren Moore’s departure and playing through the middle allows him to use his speed to press and run beyond defences.

Many Sunderland fans were disappointed to see ex-Huddersfield midfielder Alex Pritchard seemingly refusing to play before leaving for Birmingham. Did this come as a surprise to you?

No. He refused to play for us for about three and a half years! I’ve made my feelings on Pritchard pretty clear in previous articles for you guys, but just to recap, he refused to play for three months of the 2019/2020 season. He was worried that his knee might go despite clearance and assurances from the Town medical department and independent specialists that he was fine to play. He refused a move to Birmingham the following season, instead choosing to see out his contract and phone it in as he would’ve been paid a little more at Huddersfield. I can’t completely blame him for that, but after three goals and three assists in eighty three games (with half of those coming in his first two matches), as well as considering the Premier League wages and £11 million we spent on him, I would’ve thought it would be a more honourable way to depart, but hey ho. He was then asked not to return to training after displaying a woeful attitude around the training complex in April 2021, with the club happy to pay him to not be there until his contract ended in June. I’m not surprised that he showed his true colours in the end, as he’s a selfish prick.

How do you think Huddersfield will set up tactically, and which eleven players will start?

I think we might stick with the 3-4-3 we played at Southampton, although Jon Worthington would ideally like to move back to a 4-2-3-1, but this may be dictated by personnel, with the likes of Delano Burgzorg and Healey missing through injury. I think we’ll look to stop you from playing out from the back, press high and look to double up on Jack Clarke through a RWB and RCB combo. Brodie Spencer has returned from his loan spell at Motherwell and has been sensational. I can’t decide whether he or David Kasumu will start on the right, but up front, our lack of striking options will probably mean that Koroma starts to initiate the press, as Radulovic doesn’t have the pace to do so. If Radulovic starts, Town may play a more direct game in a back four system. (3-4-3) Nicholls (GK), Pearson, Balker; Lees, Spencer, Hogg; Matos, Nakayama, Thomas; Koroma, Rudoni.

The Terriers shocked Sunderland earlier this season, with a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light. What’s your score prediction this time round?