Predictions League- latest result

Our record at Middlesbrough was marginally improved last weekend, as we came away with a 1-1 draw.

The first half was a real battle and either side could’ve taken the lead if they’d been more clinical. After the break, however, the Lads seemed to go to sleep and the home side took the lead on the hour mark.

A speculative shot from Sam Greenwood was deflected into the path of Marcus Forss, who skilfully controlled it and slammed it past Anthony Patterson on the volley.

Thankfully, we made a couple of substitutions shortly afterwards, and one of them levelled the game with less than ten minutes to go.

After being played into space by Jack Clarke, Nazariy Rusyn slammed a speculative shot towards the foot of the near post and although Tom Glover got a hand to it, he couldn’t keep it out, meaning a draw was the final result when it had felt like a certain loss.

Either side could’ve won it, with Abdoullah Ba and Greenwood both missing decent chances, so maybe a draw was the right result.

Today we face Plymouth Argyle, who sit in fifteenth position n the league and have won their last two league games, despite Steven Schumacher leaving the club to replace Alex Neil at Stoke.

During their last three away games, they’ve beaten Swansea 1-0, drawn 1-1 with Huddersfield and lost 2-1 to Southampton.

They’ve also scored in every game (league or cup) since mid-December, so their young side and new coach will force the Lads to be proactive, and we need to kill the game if we get a chance.

The Roker Report predictions team were hoping that Sunderland could buck the trend and do very well last weekend, with four of the lads calling a win and two predicting a draw.

The best outcomes were for Will and Bomber, that being the case, alhough nobody backed Nazariy Rusyn to nick a point for us as he did.

As we embark on a run of games against sides in the lower half of the table, we have to hope that Sunderland can kick on and really establish ourselves in the bottom half of the top six.

Three points are needed today to ensure that’s the case, and after losing the away leg 2-0 in November, denying Argyle a double will be the minimum that Michael Beale is seeking.

League Table

Three points for Will and a single point for Bomber resulted in little movement in the bottom half of our table, but Martin and Jack stay well ahead of the pack as we head into this tie.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = Three points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = One point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = One point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = Two point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 3 Plymouth Argyle 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

Plymouth are making a long journey only a few days after a gruelling game against Leeds United in the FA Cup, so I have to hope they’ll be totally knackered and that we’ll prevail.

I’m backing Rusyn to start and to open the scoring for us. His record is good for the amount of minutes he’s had, and the team seems to be learning more and more about how to feed the Ukrainian.

I’d actually like to see us try a bit of 4-4-2 formation if we can. With Hemir scoring for the U21s and Rusyn for the first team, maybe now’s a good time.

Any win will do as my daughter’s partner is an Argyle fan, and I can’t be bothered with the text messages if we give them six points this season.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Plymouth Argyle 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Plymouth have an atrocious record away from home, having just ended a fourteen-game winless run last time out at Swansea.

Knowing how ‘generous’ we can be against sides with bad away records, I’m pleased it was them and not us!

They also come into this game after a gruelling extra-time defeat to Leeds United in their FA Cup replay. Their players looked out on their feet by the end of it, and I see that catching up with them today.

Plymouth will certainly not make it easy for us, but I can see us grabbing a vital win to keep ourselves in the mix.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Plymouth Argyle 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Abdoullah Ba

It doesn’t feel all that long ago that we were scratching our heads having been beaten after a fairly miserable display at Home Park.

It’s fair to say we owe this lot one and after encouraging performances and results in our last two games, I think we’re set to hand them a 2-0 loss.

Their record away from home is miserable and it’s a long old trek to the North East, one I’m sure they won’t relish.

It’s a fairly comfortable win and a clean sheet for me, and perhaps more controversially, I’m backing Abdoullah Ba to get the first goal. After his two relatively recent misses this season, he’s also owed one!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Plymouth Argyle 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Plymouth made us look average at their place, and they’ve been doing well under their new gaffer (it’s the battle of the former Steven Gerrard assistants today) but hopefully we’ll make the most of home advantage today.

Clarke probably should’ve shot after sitting the goalkeeper down twice at the near post versus Middlesbrough rather than passing to Abdoullah Ba, and it’s been really obvious Clarke’s trying to pass a lot more than shoot – but hopefully, there’s a happy balance to strike, and he notches the first in a comfortable-ish win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 3 Plymouth Argyle 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After a very ‘hit and miss’ performance down the road, the Lads turn their attentions to a team further down the table.

We haven’t fared too well against teams who use a low block and don’t allow us to take the initiative. However, with Plymouth having playing a tough game in midweek, I believe we can use our time off to our advantage.

I’m hoping for a decent performance and a tidy victory, putting us right back in the mix for those final playoff positions.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 3 Plymouth Argyle 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

It was a good draw away from home last time but I hope we’ve learned some essons, mainly ensuing Nazariy Rusyn starts the game.

Plymouth are desperate away from home and we have to take advantage of that, as well the fact they went the distance in the FA Cup against Leeds United.

When we actually get going, we look like we have something to offer but that just hasn’t been happening often enough, so I hope we can push on.